The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 12, 2023
Paige Mestan’s guitar tattoo lines up with the real instrument when she plays.

Paige Mestan’s guitar tattoo lines up with the real instrument when she plays.

Provided

Inking Well Entertainment and Culture Suburban Chicago

Floral, heart-shaped guitar tattoo’s the culmination of Paige Mestan’s experiences

About a year after the 29-year-old Homer Glen native, who’s trans, started her transition and 15 years after taking up guitar, she had these two key elements of her life combined into one permanent piece of body art.

By  Katie Anthony
   
SHARE Floral, heart-shaped guitar tattoo’s the culmination of Paige Mestan’s experiences
SHARE Floral, heart-shaped guitar tattoo’s the culmination of Paige Mestan’s experiences
When Paige Mestan picks up her guitar, the smaller, heart-shaped, blue-and-pink guitar that’s tattooed on her right forearm lines up perfectly with the instrument, bouncing up and down as she strums along.

About a year after Mestan, 29, who’s trans, started her transition and 15 years after she first picked up a guitar — inspired by the video game “Guitar Hero” — she had these two key elements of her life combined into one permanent piece of body art.

“I grew up on music,” Mestan says. “It was very much a way for me to escape from everything and just kind of be in my own world.”

Paige Mestan’s tattoo features the colors of the trans pride flag and a bouquet of flowers.

Paige Mestan’s tattoo features the colors of the trans pride flag and a bouquet of flowers.

Provided

Within the heart-shaped body of the guitar are light blue and pink stripes to represent the trans pride flag.

“I got my tattoo in September of 2021,” says Mestan, who’s from Homer Glen. “In December of 2020 is when I started my transition. That was something that I had repressed for a really long time, and it was a part of who I was. And guitar and music is part of who I really am. So I wanted to combine the two.”

A bouquet of colorful flowers seem to sprout from the neck of the guitar, with a blue butterfly finding a home amidst them — which Mestan says makes the piece come together in “a very soft, bright, summery, feminine way.”

Tattoos logo
inkingWell_logobug_withBackground.png

A Sun-Times series that tells the stories behind body art.

Despite the soft nature of the tattoo, Mestan is a self-proclaimed metalhead: “I’ve always found metal to be a very intricate form of music. If you can get past the aggression that turns people away, there’s actually a lot of beauty in the heavier music and the musicianship that goes behind a lot of these songs.”

Mestan worked with Chicago tattoo artist Louis Barak to create the piece.

“I gave such a small idea, and he was able to really transform it,” Mestan says.

Barak, who’s also a muralist, says his tattoos tap into his “street-art edge,” pairing realism with abstraction.

Tattoo artist Louis Barak.

Tattoo artist Louis Barak.

Provided

“With this, we homed in on something that was very representational or more realistic, which I love doing,” Barak says.

Having clients trust him with putting permanent art on their body — especially when it has meaning like Mestan’s — is always “really flattering,” Barak says. “I find myself at times thanking the client. Thank you for trusting me with this permanent fancy scar on your body. Like, it’s huge, it’s huge.”

Untitled

Got a tattoo we should know about?

Send tips and comments to tattoos@suntimes.com

Mestan found working with an artist to make a tattoo come to life similar to the process of creating music — starting with an incomplete tune that’s developed into a full melody, using the craft “to actually bring that to life.”

Mestan, who recently moved to Las Vegas and works in eSports, says she’s waiting for the right idea before getting another tattoo.

“Until that time when I can really think of something that I know will really stand with me years later like this one has, until I can get to that point, it’s just this one for the time being.”

Murals and Mosaics
What are the panthers in this Albany Park mural telling this woman?
Taste
In new cookbook, Miranda Lambert reveals the recipes that fed and inspired her
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Once I had compassion for my alcoholic husband, but now I’m just angry
View More Stories In Entertainment and Culture
The Latest
High voltage transmission towers.
Business
Electrical grid power play: Utilities take control of coming boom in transmission lines
Legislatures in a dozen states have passed “right of first refusal” laws that freeze out competition in transmission line projects, raising concerns about higher energy costs for consumers.
By Dan Gearino | Inside Climate News
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
News
Maine West High School evacuated after ‘active shooter’ alarm apparently goes off by accident
“No threat has been identified,” Maine Township High School District 207 said in a statement.
By Tom Schuba
 
President Joe Biden signs into law H.R. 4346, the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, at the White House in Washington, Aug. 9, 2022.
Business
Commerce Department starts process to fund tech hubs across the US with $500 million in grants
The $500 million is part of a $10 billion authorization from last year’s CHIPS and Science Act to stimulate investments in new technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and biotech.
By Josh Boak | Associated Press
 
The heaviest muskie so far well-docuemented in Illinois (43 pounds, 5 ounces), held by former Illinois fisheries chief Steve Pallo, was netted during a spring 2005 survey on Evergreen Lake led by biologist Mike Garthaus. Provided by the IDNR
Outdoors
Looking at the 40-pound benchmark for Illinois muskies
After nearly 50 years of stocking muskies, Illinis appears to have a benchmark of 40 pounds for big muskies.
By Dale Bowman
 
This is the letter Lt. Roy Coulson Harms dropped over his hometown of Grafton, Wis., on his fateful flight to Europe during World War II.
Columnists
War hero’s last words to his hometown revealed
Lt. Roy Coulson Harms dropped a letter over Grafton, Wis., as he was flying to Europe in World War II.
By Michael Sneed
 