Sunday, May 14, 2023
Chicago outdoors: Coyote antics, world-record fish-spearing decoy, park fishing instructors

The antics of backyard coyotes, a world-record fish-spearing decoy and seeking fishing instructors for the Chicago Park District are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Coyotes being “rambunctious” in a Park Rdge backyard. Provided photo

Coyotes being “rambunctious” in a Park Rdge backyard.

Provided

Notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Jeff Getz watched a couple coyotes for several weeks around his Park Ridge backyard. Then, this week, he emailed, “Right around sunset they became rambunctious and started chasing each other around the yard, It was all fun and games until they thought to amuse themselves by tearing plants out of the ground and throwing them in the air. My garden took a beating, but it was a joy and a privilege to watch.”

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

BIG NUMBER

$168,000: World record for a fish spearing decoy by Hans Jauner, one of 10 world records at the $3.5 million annual spring auction by Guyette and Deeter, Inc. held in conjunction with the North American Decoy Collectors Association Show in Lombard.

Fishing-spearing decoy that sold for a wolrd-record price. Provided photo

Fishing-spearing decoy that sold for a wolrd-record price.

Provided

LAST WORD

“If you know anyone looking for summer work and has fishing experience, please pass along that we are hiring several instructors.”

Carl J. Vizzone, program & event coordinator, fishing, Chicago Park District, email fishing@chicagoparkdistrict.com or call 312-859-2395 

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, May 16: Capt. Chris Taurisano, “Staying Productive throughout the Year,” Arlington Anglers, Poplar Creek Banquets, Hoffman Estates, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17: Capt. Pat Harrison, “Chicago River and Lake Michigan,” South Side Muskie Hawks, Vince’s Restaurant and Pizzeria, Chicago, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 18: Bob Bobich, “Springtime Bass,” Fish Tales Fishing Club, Worth Township offices, Alsip, 7 p.m.,

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Saturday, May 20: Suddenly in Command, Chicago, Don Leonard, pe@cgauxchicago.com . . . Boat America, Waukegan, Dave Colen, dave.colen@gmail.com . . . Boat America, Fox Lake, Winston Tumaneng, uscgafoxlake.com.

YOUTH FISHING

May 20:10th annual Illinois Scholastic Muskie Tournament, Wheel Lake, Banner Marsh SFWA, no entry fee, loaner nets and bump boards, shawneemuskiehunters.org.

WINGSHOOTING CLINICS

June 3-4:Des Plaines SFWA, Wilmington, (815) 423-5326, click here for details

ILLINOIS PERMITS

Through June 30: Second lottery, firearm or muzzleloader deer permits

