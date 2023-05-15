The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 15, 2023
Editorials Commentary

Not a game when business owner with old mob ties gets a gambling license

It’s now up to the Illinois Gaming Board to get to the bottom of why Jeffrey Bertucci got a gaming license, since his sketchy past was no secret.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Not a game when business owner with old mob ties gets a gambling license
Gaming machines at Jeffrey Bertucci’s Steak N Egger diner in Cicero.

Gaming machines at Jeffrey Bertucci’s Steak N Egger diner in Cicero.

Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

It wasn’t too long ago that the gambling industry was once almost always synonymous with organized crime. 

You don’t have to be much of a high roller to get the connection, the subject of films like Martin Scorsese’s “Casino” and real-life courtroom dramas that, at times, are more colorful than the big-screen tales.

At one of these legal proceedings here in Chicago in 2010, restaurant owner Jeffrey Bertucci testified that Casey Szaflarski — a man federal authorities described as the mob’s video poker king — provided him with a few gaming devices at his Cicero Steak N Egger diner.

Szaflarski “routinely collected money from the machines” he gave Bertucci and “divvied up the proceeds,” the Sun-Times reported at the time. Bertucci, who testified that he illegally paid out winnings from the gaming machines and split his take with the Szaflarski, also acknowledged in open court that he got some machines from a company owned by Outfit boss James Marcello. 

Editorial

Editorial

Bertucci publicly spoke of his mob ties and illegal activities, yet the Illinois Gaming Board granted him a license in 2019 to legally operate the video gaming machines at his west suburban business, the Sun-Times’ Robert Herguth and Tim Novak reported last weekend. 

Neither Gaming Board administrator Marcus Fruchter nor the rest of the current board were serving the agency when state regulators green-lit Bertucci’s application for his Firebird Enterprises, Inc.

But now it’s up to them to get to the bottom of why Bertucci was given a license, even though his sketchy past was no secret. 

It is also no secret that Firebird gets its gambling devices from Accel Entertainment, a company whose lobbyists include a firm run by Michael Kasper, a top aide to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. Whether that political connection played a role in clearing the way for Bertucci remains to be seen as the gaming board — whose job is to ensure that legal gambling is free from the taint of organized crime — investigates the matter.

The board, we think, cannot do enough to make sure that mob ties and old-school politics remain a thing of the past with gaming.

The board has authority under the various gaming statutes and board rules to discipline licensees, including license revocation, agency spokeswoman Elizabeth Kaufman told us.

Bertucci used to have video gambling machines at his Steak N Egger diner in the city, at 1174 W. Cermak Rd. He no longer does. But should Chicago eventually approve video gaming in its backyard, Bertucci could try cashing in some more.

Which makes the outcome of the investigation, for the city, even more crucial.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. Here are our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
The debt ceiling standoff: Americans pay the price
City can’t dawdle to help migrants with money and resources readily available
Too many Chicagoans witness gun violence. Stop flooding our city and nation with firearms.
NASCAR street races forcing Museum Campus closures: Another summer headache for Chicago
Century and Consumers Buildings now on national list of ‘endangered historic places’
Lori Lightfoot’s farewell, and a welcome promise to keep working for Chicago
The Latest
Members of the Chicago City Council are sworn in during the city’s inauguration ceremony at Credit Union 1 Arena on Monday.
City Hall
History, humility, hope — and a few hugs — mark swearing in of younger, more diverse City Council: ‘We need a fresh start’
New members said they were moved by Mayor Brandon Johnson’s inaugural address and caught up in the excitement of taking the oath of office. “It’s a new day in the city of Chicago,” said freshman Ald. Lamont Robinson (4th).
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
merlin_113274438.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky exercise guard Dana Evans’ fourth-year option, but moves remain ahead of final cutdown date
Coach/GM James Wade will have to cut his 16-player roster to 12 by Thursday.
By Annie Costabile
 
JOHNSON_051623_38.JPG
City Hall
Read or listen to Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s full inauguration speech
Brandon Johnson became Chicago’s 57th mayor Monday. Read his full inauguration speech.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Robert E. Crimo Jr., center, father of Robert Crimo III, listens as he sits with his attorney George Gomez, left, during an appearance before Judge George D. Strickland at the Lake County, Ill., Courthouse Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Waukegan, Ill. Crimo Jr., faces seven counts of felony reckless conduct for signing the application for his son’s firearm owners ID card in December of 2019.
Highland Park parade shooting
No ‘slam-dunk’ in potential precedent-setting case against Highland Park shooting suspect’s father, experts say
The success or failure of the case against Robert Crimo Jr. will tell other prosecutors about the court’s appetite for holding parents responsible for the acts of their children.
By David Struett
 
Screen_Shot_2023_05_15_at_6.52.32_PM.png
White Sox
Metrics bear out what we’re seeing in White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr.’s offensive numbers
Hitting .275/.335/.562 with 11 home runs, Robert ranks 29th among major-league qualifiers with a .377 weighted on-base average.
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 