The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Little Village News Chicago

16 people hospitalized after school bus, SUV crash in Little Village

The drivers of the school bus and the car were hospitalized in serious to critical condition, the Chicago Fire Department said.

By  Mohammad Samra and Michael Loria
 Updated  
SHARE 16 people hospitalized after school bus, SUV crash in Little Village
Several special needs students were among about 16 people hospitalized after a crash on the West Side Tuesday morning.

Sixteen people were take to area hospitals after a school bus and an SUV collided Tuesday in Little Village.

Michael Loria/Sun-Times

Sixteen people were hospitalized Tuesday after a bus ferrying a group of children with special needs got into a head-on crash in Little Village.

The bus was headed north on South Kedzie Avenue when it collided with a southbound Subaru Outback about 10:45 a.m. near 31st Street.

“We don’t have any information on how it happened but it looked like somebody was moving at a pretty good clip,” a Chicago Fire Department spokesman said at the scene.

The drivers of the bus and the car were taken in serious to critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, officials said.

Several students were also hospitalized and were reported in good condition, authorities said. The students were taken to St. Anthony Hospital and Stroger Hospital.

Witnesses told authorities the car was moving left of the median line, the spokesman said.

The students appeared to be young teenagers, the spokesman said.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

Sixteen people were hospitalized when a school bus collided with a Subaru Outback May 2, 2023 on the West Side.

Sixteen people were hospitalized when a school bus collided with a Subaru Outback May 2, 2023 on the West Side.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Not invited to the coronation? Celebrate here with a chip butty, some mushy peas and maybe a pint of good English ale
Queen Camilla: A long journey to public acceptance
Authorities ask for public’s help identifying 2 of the 6 people who died in massive pile-up on I-55 during blinding windstorm
Sorry, Charlie! Kings aren’t Chicago’s thing
Sky’s the limit for West Side training of solar panel technicians
Hollywood writers, slamming ‘gig economy,’ vote to go on strike
The Latest
Even if you’re not going to be inside Westminster Abbey on Saturday, you can still show your enthusiasm for the coronation, like the person who knitted King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, displaying them on a post office box in Rhyl, north Wales.
Columnists
Not invited to the coronation? Celebrate here with a chip butty, some mushy peas and maybe a pint of good English ale
On Saturday morning, perhaps I’ll torture my family — and possibly the neighbors — to a chorus or two of “God Save the King.”
By Stefano Esposito
 
Charles_Camilla.jpg
Nation/World
Queen Camilla: A long journey to public acceptance
Camilla, 75, was mercilessly torn apart by the tabloids for years, but has won over much of the British public with her down-to-earth personality and her charitable work, notably against domestic violence, rape and sexual abuse.
By Sylvia Hui | Associated Press
 
This image released by Polk &amp; Co. shows the cast during a performance of “Some Like It Hot.”&nbsp;
Theater
‘Some Like It Hot’ musical leads Tony Award nominations with 13 nods
Sean Hayes received a best actor nomination for his work in “Good Night, Oscar,” which had its world premiere at the Goodman Theatre last year.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 
The Packers and quarterback Jordan Love have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension that makes his deal run through 2024.
NFL
Packers, QB Jordan Love agree to one-year contract extension
ESPN and NFL Network reported that the extension included $13.5 million in guaranteed money and could be worth up to $22.5 million.
By Steve Megargee | Associated Press
 
St. Rita coach Roshawn Russell watches as the Mustangs play Joliet West.
High School Basketball
St. Rita basketball coach Roshawn Russell resigns
Roshawn Russell, a 2008 graduate of St. Rita, is leaving to take an assistant position at St. Laurence.
By Michael O’Brien
 