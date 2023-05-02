16 people hospitalized after school bus, SUV crash in Little Village

Sixteen people were hospitalized Tuesday after a bus ferrying a group of children with special needs got into a head-on crash in Little Village.

The bus was headed north on South Kedzie Avenue when it collided with a southbound Subaru Outback about 10:45 a.m. near 31st Street.

“We don’t have any information on how it happened but it looked like somebody was moving at a pretty good clip,” a Chicago Fire Department spokesman said at the scene.

The drivers of the bus and the car were taken in serious to critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, officials said.

Several students were also hospitalized and were reported in good condition, authorities said. The students were taken to St. Anthony Hospital and Stroger Hospital.

Witnesses told authorities the car was moving left of the median line, the spokesman said.

The students appeared to be young teenagers, the spokesman said.

This is a developing story, check back for details.