Monday, May 22, 2023
Sports Outdoors

Big northern pike caught on the Chain during a Take A Vet Fishing event

Mike Binder caught a massive northern pike on the Chain O’Lakes Sunday during a Take a Vet Fishing event.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Mike Binder caught a northern pike to remember Sunday during the Take A Vet Fishing event on the Chain O’Lakes.

“You just don’t see too many this size come out of the Chain, I have personally never seen one this big!” Capt. Anthony Zimmer texted. “[It was caught while] trolling a No. 7 white and black Flicker Shad on 10-pound monofilament. Fish was just over 40 inches. Released to fight another day!”

Let’s stretch Zimmer’s statement even wider: We don’t see many pike that big in the whole Chicago area. For most of us, pike that big come from the Northwoods or Canada.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

