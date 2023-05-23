Chicago fishing: Many options for Memorial Day weekend

Many options for fishing around the Memorial Day weekend lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.

Jim O’Neil texted the photo at the top on Friday and this:

I was throwing the [Duby swimbait] and a bass ate it and I was reeling it in the drag took a scream. I thought it had to of been a big bass or catfish until the fish did back to back Aerials full body out of the water. 44.5 Tiger Musky S cook county

In my world, surprise catches make fishing special. For that matter, let’s globalize: Suprise catches make life special.

LAKEFRONT PARKING

Chicago Park District’s parking passes ($20 for two months) for the anglers’ parking lots at DuSable and Burnham harbors are on sale at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor (cash only) and the Northerly Island Visitor Center (credit card only, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, but call (312) 745-2910 first to make sure someone is there).

AREA LAKES

The Forest Preserve District of Will County hosts a First Time Fishing program on Saturday, May 27, at Monee Reservoir. Register by Friday, May 26. Click here for details.

Rico Cantu with a good largemouth bass from the southwest suburbs. Provided

Rico Cantu emailed the photo above and this:

Fish on a senko, it’s really starting to pick up now,Thanks DaleRico from New Lenox Il.

Dave Kranz of Dave’s Bait, Tackle and Taxidermy in Crystal Lake and with his You-Tube channel, Dave Kranz Living the wild outdoors, texted:

The bass fishing continues to be good with the males guarding the fry. The females should start to feed again in a week or so after the recuperate from the spawn. Bluegill are all over the shallows and can be caught easily. Catfishing is on fire with cut bait being the best producer.

Ken “Husker” O’Malley with a crappie in a hot bite. Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photo above and this:

Hey Dale, Here’s a recap of this past weeks fishing. Area lakes- Crappie are the hot bite as they are re-cooperated from spawning The best was an IJO Plastics quiver minnow paired with a Wiggleyourworm_fishing jig. The winning pair did not disappoint. I found active crappie just below the surface over isolated weed clumps. A few bluegill were in the mix as well. There are bass still spawning. A few males are still on beds and found more on the outside weedline recooperating. The bait of choice was a max scent general rigged on a Vector Hooks 2/0 cut ssw. . . . TTY — Ken Husker O’Malley Husker Outdoors Waterwerks fishing team

Bluegill are heating up as Pete Lamar shows in the western suburbs. Provided

Pete Lamar emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale, Things finally turned on this week. A few days of consistent warm weather and even some of the bigger bodies of water were fishing well. Over the weekend, I fished a small lake in the Kane County Forest Preserves, almost 100 acres. I caught fish most everywhere I tried-all bluegills on poppers-but conditions were very different on the east side versus the west side. West side is shaded much of the day and the fish were still a long cast from shore, I’d guess preparing to spawn. On the more sunlit, warmer east side fish were actively spawning. I waded out into knee deep water and cast back towards shore right up against grass overhanging the shoreline; that’s where the fish were. The fish in the images all came a couple of days earlier from a much smaller pond. They too were hitting poppers aggressively and it wasn’t only bluegills: some big sunfish too (they’re difficult to photograph because they turn themselves into a C shape and it doesn’t give an accurate impression of how big they are). If a bluegill or sunfish didn’t hit as soon as the popper landed on the water, it usually meant they were spooked by a bass in the area. I don’t typically target largemouths with a two weight, but they attacked the small poppers willingly; as long as I could keep them out of the emerging lily pads, it was simple enough to land them, even on such light tackle. Bullfrogs were starting to move around much more; could be time to target bass after dark with foam or deer hair frogs. Pete

Rob Abouchar with a largemouth bass from Island Lake. Provided

Rob Abouchar emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale the fishing continues to be good on Island Lake. The bass are finishing the spawn and are a hitting a little better. I got a nice one on a black and blue senko. Also the bluegill are on the spawn with some real big bull gills being caught and released on trout worms. I am getting my gear ready for the trip to MilleLacs lake on Monday. Hopefully I’lll have some nice catches to report. On the music front it’s 4 weeks to the first Zappa show with Gazortenplatt at Club Garibaldi in Milwaukee. Yo momma never sounded bettter and there is still room for improvement. Also a performance with Midnite mile at the Rock and Roll Garage later this month. The mondays in Milwaukee are paying off. This is a very talented ensemble to be sure!

My day is made, there’s a music report from Abouchar.

Mike Cronsell at Dicky’s Bait Shop in Montgomery reported large shiners working well for ponds in the western suburbs.

Capt. Dan Leslie at the Salmon Stop in Waukegan said that Sterling continues to be good for crappies, but need to get out past the weed line.

BRAIDWOOD LAKE

Open daily 6 a.m.-sunset.

District fisheries biologist Seth Love would like to hear from anglers on catches at Braidwood. You can email him at seth.love@illinois.gov.

CHAIN O’LAKES AREA

Art Frisell at Triangle Sports and Marine in Antioch said bluegill are the top bite on ice jigs; Marie and Bluff best; catfish are excellent, on crawlers, roaches or stinkbait; white bass, some big ones, on small fatheads, Marie and Bluff best, try in 8-12 feet first; walleye are fair, leeches or crawlers, main lake points; try for crappie toward evening around the connecting channels.

NOTE: Check updates on water conditions at foxwaterway.com or (847) 587-8540.

NOTE 2: Stratton Lock and Dam is open 8 a.m. to midnight through Sept. 30

CHICAGO RIVER

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

Good morning Dale . . . Local guys fishing for Crappie in other places seem to be doing well. Riverwalk seems to be getting active.

The Riverwalk is good for other species, too, such as smallmouth bass, as shown by Dan Bernstein, midday host on The Score, who tweeted the photo below and this:

One of the best things about working in downtown Chicago is walking right out of the parking garage and catching smallies on ultralight.

Dan Bernstein, midday host on The Score, holds a smallmouth bass caught on an ultralight from the Chicago River. Provided

Catching smallies on ultralight is pretty much describing life at its best.

DELAVAN LAKE, WISCONSIN

Arden Katz said largemouth on Senkos or Neko rigs in 3-5 feet; bluegill on bobbers and spikes very shallow in 3 feet near shore; water is around 65 degrees.

Capt. Dave Duwe emailed:

Delavan Lake 5/22/23 through 5/29/23 The Un-official start of summer is here. Happy Memorial Day! While this weekend’s weather has been warmer than the recent days, we will need a consistent pattern of warm weather to improve the fishing dramatically. Largemouth bass are preparing to spawn. I think most of them are in 2-3 ft of water. I prefer not to sight fish spawning fish. I’m still picking up a few here and there but there is no consistency. Look for the fish near the outlet or by the Highlands or Viewcrest bays. I have been getting some on the deep weedline in 15ft of water. Main lake points. Crappie fishing continues to be fantastic. Most of the fish I’m catching are in 12-15 ft of water. I’m catching them on small plastics, purple or yellow are the best colors. Willow Point or Browns Channel are good places to start looking for them. The fish are averaging about 9 inches. The biggest I caught last week was around 13 inches but those are few and far between. Some Northern pike are being caught in the shallow weeds. Township Park and Viewcrest Bay are producing most of the action. White spinner baits or Fire Tiger Husky jerks are both good choices. I’ve been working at a depth of 8-10 ft. Slip-Bobber suckers are also doing the trick. Walleyes have been very spotty. Some people are getting a few here and there but the real consistent bite won’t happen until the water warms a little. Bluegill fishing has been all right. Most of the fish are being caught in the 4-6 ft depth range around the piers. Look for the fish by Willow Point or by the old Boy Scout camp on the West end. Small red worms or wax worms are good bets. Good luck and I hope to see you on the water. For guide parties, please call Dave Duwe at 262-728-8063

DES PLAINES RIVER

Nathan Toranzo with a good crappie from the Des Plaines River. Provided photo

Nathan Toranzo emailed the photo above and this:

Hey dale! Had to share this with you.i caught this 16 inch 2.5 lber in the des plaines a week ago. it took a 3 inch Chartruese twister and I was shocked when I saw it come up!

DOWNSTATE

POWERTON: Summer hours—6 a.m.-8 p.m.—run through Sept. 30.

EMIQUON PRESERVE: Fishing is sunrise to sunset. Access permits and liability waivers are available Tuesday to Saturday at Dickson Mounts Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Site is open through Sept. 4, sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. Check regulations at http://www.wetlands-initiative.org/dixon-paddling-fishing.

SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Lithia Guide Service.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing.

FOX RIVER

Vince Oppedisano with a walleye from the Fox River. Provided

Vince Oppedisano emailed the photo above and this:

Hey Dale, Fox River report from the past few days... Smallmouth are starting to hit topwater. Caught about 20 in 2 hours last Friday in a shallow flat with lots of weed growth under the surface. One largemouth & two white bass included— I had no idea white bass would go after topwater lures too. That morning during the rain, caught two really nice walleye on crankbaits. The bigger one (pictured) was about 22-23 inches. Sunday was really tough. Low water levels overall, a colder Saturday night (dipped into the 40’s), little wind & no cloud cover. That’s how it goes sometimes, but still found a few smallmouth here and there— nothing of size. All fish released safely back into the river...

Mike Cronsell at Dicky’s Bait Shop in Montgomery reported big channel catfsh on small bluegills at night; one angler reported muskie, crappie, walleye and smallmouh caught on the same day below the Montgomery dam.

Dave Kranz of Dave’s Bait, Tackle and Taxidermy in Crystal Lake and with his You-Tube channel, Dave Kranz Living the wild outdoors, texted:

. . . Catfishing is on fire with cut bait being the best producer. Walleyes on the chain and river are being caught at bridges and sea walls with current. A jig and a minnow will work or Berkley Flicker Shad.

GENEVA LAKE, WISCONSIN

Arden Katz said nice perch, rock bass and bluegill in 10-12 feet on a weight on bottom with double chartuese or white JIGABYTE jigs a foot apart; water warmed to 60 degrees.

Capt. Dave Duwe emailed:

Lake Geneva 5/22/22 through 5/29/23 Lake Geneva fishing is finally starting to improve with the warmer weather that we’ve had. The fish are starting to move closer to the spawning areas. Smallmouth bass are suspended in 15 ft of water. They are actively chasing pods of bait fish. They can be caught on small minnow type lures or casting hair jigs. The fish are anywhere from 5-10 ft off bottom. The best locations are Maytag Point, Elgin Club and Belvidere Park. With warmer weather, the smallmouth bass should be spawning in about one week. Bluegill fishing has been all right. They are in the shallows in 3-5 ft of water. This time of year, the panfish are accessible to shore anglers. People in Williams Bay and Geneva Bay are having success off the Municipal piers. Most fish are being caught on slip bobbered leaf worms. Rock Bass are starting to become active. They can be caught on fat head minnows or ½ nightcrawlers. The best success is coming out of 10-12 ft of water. The best presentation is a split shot and a single hook. Look for the fish by the Military Academy or on the west side of Black Point. Walleye fishing has been good. They have been in the weed flats in 10 to 12 feet of water. The water needs to warm up a few degrees to make them more active. Like always, the night bite is the only way to go. Trolling crank baits has been working the best. Largemouth bass are biting in 3-5 ft of water. The best location is Geneva Bay and Abbey Harbor. They can be caught on a split shot rigged nightcrawler or on a Senko type lure. Green pumpkin is the best color. The largemouth spawn is about 2-3 weeks away. Northern Pike and Muskies remain in the shallow weed flats. They can be caught slip bobber fishing large golden shiners. The best success has been coming to Fontana Beach or in Williams Bay off the beach. The best depth is 12-14 ft of water. Position the bait 2-3 ft off the tops of the weeds. The northern pike will come up and grab them. Good luck and I hope to see you on the water. For guide parties, please call Dave Duwe at 262-728-8063

GREEN LAKE AREA, WISCONSIN

Guide Mike Norris texted:

Fishing Report – May 22, 2023 Mike Norris Big Green Lake: The lake is starting to warm into the mid-’50s, and largemouth and smallmouth bass are moving shallow for largemouth bass Fish around and under piers with wacky rigged stick baits for largemouth bass. Try casting swim jigs along rocky shorelines for smallmouth bass. Deaver Dam Lake: Crappies are spawning on Beaver Dam Lake fishing for them is excellent right now. Try fishing the rock piles around the islands with a jig and minnow hung beneath a slip bobber. Trollers are doing well for walleye on crankbaits, but you must deal with many undersized ones. Puckaway Lake: Water levels are dropping, and the lake is starting to weed up. Nonetheless, bass fishing is still good up in the channels and the Fox River. Walleye’s action is fair on crankbaits trolled behind planer boards.

GREEN/STURGEON BAYS, WISCONSIN

Click here for the Wisconsin DNR weekly report.

HEIDECKE LAKE

Bob Johnson with a good smallmouth bass from Heidecke Lake. Provided

Bob Johnson emailed the photo above and this;

Hi Dale - Fished Heidecke Sunday morning early for a few hours. Busy lake again with the usual crowd and possibly some future full time anglers from a high school tournament. Lake temps at 67 to 68 on a bluebird day with light winds. Lake Warden ( Mike) raised the green flag as the line formed. Smallmouth bite was very good catching several on finesse baits in dark colors green pumpkin working best. Also caught 2 hard fighting Hybrids along riprap. Pic attached was a 3.4 lb Smallmouth that was released at end of morning.

Ken “Husker” O’Malley with a walleye from Heidecke Lake. Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photo above and this:

Hey Dale, Here’s a recap of this past weeks fishing. . . . Heidecke Lake- Here’s the Heidecke Lake report. I had the opportunity to take out my good friend Dave Strobel and his son Greg this week. Greg is in town for a week before starting his new job in North Dakota, so we decided to chase down some bass and walleye. The morning greeted us with cool air temps in the mid forties, winds from the east, and water temps at 62. The water is very clear right now. Those conditions had the fish in a negative mood to say the least. It was a total grind all morning as the fish would just not hit moving baits. The winds finally switched to the SSE and the air temps started to warm up and it became a very nice day. The switch to finesse presentations was the missing piece to the puzzle. We started getting fish on the secondary breaks in 8-10 fow. The baits were ned rigs, tubes, and jigs with spider grubs. We didn’t manage to get any quality bass, but Greg did get a nice chunky walleye that made his day. TTY — Ken Husker O’Malley Husker Outdoors Waterwerks fishing team

Open 6 a.m. (6:30 bank fishing) to sunset.

LAKE ERIE

Click here for the Ohio DNR Report.

LAKEFRONT

Capt. A.J. Cwiok for Storm Warning Charters with a quality brown trout near downtown Chicago. Provided

Capt. A.J. Cwiok of Storm Warning Charters messaged the photo above and this on Saturday:

One of storm warnings better browns of the season. Smoke dodger and blue howie fly. Just south of the Chicago Harbor.

Drew Wills with a smallmouth bass from the Chicago lakefront. Provided

Drew Wills emailed the photo above and this:

Smallmouth from Belmont harbor on a jig swim bait

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

Good morning Dale Coho season has pretty well come to the end. A report of one here or there but basically they are heading out to deeper waters.No Smallmouth reports as of late.North winds have some chatter of sheephead around. We have live crayfish in stock for them now so it’s worth a try.

Capt. Bob Poteshman of Confusion Charters said North Point was good Tuesday in 200-250 for coho and lake trout, bigger coho were near the beach. Out of Chicago, Monday was slow, mixed bag around the R-2, best bet would be going 70 and deeper for lakers and coho in a mixed bag.

Capt. Dan Leslie at the Salmon Stop in Waukegan said fish moved out deeper, 50-80 feet for suspended lakers and kings; one grand slam in a recen tournament; fish are scattered, primarily a spoon bite.

PERCH: Season is closed through June 15 on Illinois’ Lake Michigan.

LaSALLE LAKE

Site is open daily 6 a.m.-sunset. As a perched lake, boating is closed when winds top or will top 14 mph. Check daily updates on boating at (815) 640-8099.

MADISON LAKES, WISCONSIN

Click here for the update from D&S Bait, Tackle & Fly Shop .

MAZONIA

Hours are 6 a.m. to sunset.

Jon Meder at Jon’s Bait & Tackle Shop in East Brooklyn said bluegill and crappie at Mazonia are up shallow close to the vegetation; wacky-wormed Senkos or spinner baits are working for largemouth.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

Wisconsin emailed this reminder that muskie season opens Saturday, May 27, in the north zone:

MADISON, Wis.– The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds anglers the 2023 northern zone muskellunge (musky) season begins May 27, 2023 and runs through Dec. 31.

During the open season, anglers can catch musky on open waters within the northern muskellunge management zone. All regulations and license requirements apply. The warmer weather means more fishing opportunities for anglers to catch our state fish in the northern zone, said Justine Hasz, DNR Director of the Bureau of Fisheries Management. Anglers can expect fish in most waters to be done spawning and ready to bite. Muskies will likely be active in shallow vegetated bays, channels and on points just adjacent to shallow bays. Small bucktails, jerk baits, plastics and topwater can be effective fish catchers.

Kurt Justice at Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua emailed:

The effects of a late ice out are still being felt by anglers. While water temps are moving in the right direction (overall), weed growth is still way behind. This lack of vegetation is frustrating anglers looking for the typical post spawn spring bite. Action is still being had. Cold mornings have pushed the best bites to afternoons as warming water seems to bring in the best catches. Crappie: Good-Very Good – Moving into shallows to warm, not bedding yet. Long cast with small minnows or Mini-Mites below small floats. Calm shores receiving the most sun (usually North) are seeing Crappies pile up in 1-3’ of water. Largemouth Bass: Good-Very Good – Afternoon action best as waters warm in shallows. Shallow running stick baits/twitch baits, as well as smaller spinner baits, beetle spins and 3 swim baits. Largemouth over 18 with a pair of 20+ reported by anglers pitching x-raps along black bottom bays. Walleye: Good – Heavily feeding on mayfly larvae in the mud as the lack of new vegetation in the shallows has been holding most Walleyes out. Slip-bobbers with medium leeches in 12-16’ have been best. Fatheads, Walleye suckers on 1/8 oz jigs around rocky points also producing, but not as steadily as the mud. Northern Pike: Good – The lack of weeds has been a problem, but any patches of broad leaf cabbage have been good for action on swim baits and smaller spinners (#3 Mepps). Jig and chubs or suckers also producing. Yellow Perch: Good – Shallow bays in 4-6’. Use medium fats under floats on 1/32 oz jigs to catch post spawn Perch ready to feed. Smallmouth Bass: Good –Catch and Release only!! First drops from shore lines with rock/gravel using X-Raps, Husky Jerks and Keitech swim baits. Fish staging prior to moving up to spawn. Bluegill: Good-Fair – Staging in shallows to warm up. Small leeches or worms in 1-4’ of water. The forecast for the week has some cool night time temps followed by warming afternoons. Lots of sunshine should spur weed growth and minnow/insect hatches. Action in the shallows should get better. Looking forward to a good holiday weekend. Kurt Justice Kurt’s Island Sport Shop - Like us on Facebook

NORTHWEST INDIANA

A nice Chinook aboard the Triplecatch Charters Tuesday morning on Lake Michigan in northwest Indiana. Provided

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted the photo above and this:

Action for coho and few kings from port of Indiana to the pink house just west of Michigan city has been good fishing 40 to 50ft of water. Dodgers and flys and spoons best. Some steelhead being caught off portage Riverwalk and Michigan city pier using shrimp and nightcrawlers on floats fishing 4 to 7ft down Gills going good at most area lakes and ponds red wigglers and crickets best.

Christina Petrites at Stan’s Bait & Tackle Center in Hammond emailed:

Hi, Dale! Isn’t the weather just beautiful?!? It’s supposed to continue for the holiday weekend, so I hope you & yours are planning to fully enjoy! Lake Michigan fishing is excellent-limit catches of Coho & Kings being caught daily. Trollers are using spoons, Spin Doctors, & flies. Inland lakes are also doing quite well: the bluegills are starting to move up & making their beds to spawn. Catfishing is also doing great, with various cutbaits working best. Walleye & Pike at Wolf Lake showing great success also on leeches & larger worms.

ROOT RIVER, WISCONSIN

Click here for the Wisconsin DNR’s report, usually on Tuesday or Wednesday.

SHABBONA LAKE

John Honiotes at Boondocks reported crappie are good in the no-motor zone or in the trees; largemouth are active; hybrids on chicken livers; catfish and bluegill remain slow.

Site summer hours—6 a.m.-10 p.m.—run through Oct. 31.

Boondocks’ bait shop is open daily, 6 a.m.-7 p.m.; restaurant hours are 11-8.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN LAKEFRONT

Click here for the southern Lake Michigan reports from the Wisconsin DNR.

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said good fishing kings, coho and some steelhead in 100-250 feet; some skamania on Oslo spinners off the pier; smallmouth, catfish and some walleye in the river.

Paddle and Pole hosts the Berrien Springs Fish Ladder Camera.

VERIMILION RIVER

George Peters with a big rock bass from the Vermilion River. Provided

George Peters emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale, just back from Florida . Hit the Vermilion river. Water low and 65 degrees. Need rain or we could face another summer drought. Got a few rock bass including this 12 trophy. Mostly on in line spinners. Did manage one super 20 smallmouth, see next pict. G. Peters

George Peters with a smallmouth bass from the Vermilion River. Provided

WISCONSIN DELLS

Juan Macais messaged:

by the day time white bass is baiting very good on minows the same on plastics especially by the warmer hours.

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

Jason “Special One” Le texted the YouTube video above and this:

Hi Dale Whitebass is still on fire at Fremont Wisconsin.

Catfish bounty on the Wolf River in Wisconsin. Provided by Bill Stoeger

Guide Bill Stoeger in Fremont texted the photo above and this Tuesday morning:

The white bass bite continues to be very good. Catfish are making there spawning run. The walleye action has improved with the water level dropping

Curt Pazdro messaged the photo below and this on Saturday:

Report from wolf river in Wisconsin...fremont...big females...good numbers...blade baits and flies with a 10 foot leader snapping the flies when you reel in...

He added the photo and this later in the day:

More females today 200

White bass bounty on Wolf River in Wisconsin. Provided by Curt Pazdro

Anthony Fieder messaged the photo below and this:

Happy Monday Our annual Wolf river outing Walleye were small Weather was nice Lots of drum