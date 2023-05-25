Horoscope for Thursday, May 25, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This can be a playful day if you’re open to it. It’s a good day to explore hobbies and creative projects. Sports events and playful activities with children are also excellent choices. Financial delays are now diminishing, which means you can move forward with more confidence at work. (That’s nice.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

With increased activity and chaos on the home front (possibly due to visiting guests, residential moves, renovations or redecorating projects), whatever the case, small wonder that you need to focus on home and family. Fortunately, your communications will be more effective! (Bonus.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This continues to be a powerful time for you because the sun is in your sign. Make the most of this advantage! Go after what you want because you have increased confidence and good fortune right now. Today, communications with siblings, neighbors and relatives are likely. Stay busy.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Despite your impulse to work alone or behind the scenes right now, you are focused on financial issues, shopping and cash flow. Guard against impulsive decisions. (Usually, you are wise about how you handle your money because you are careful and thrifty.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The moon is in your sign, which makes you more emotional than usual; however, it also boosts your good luck a tiny bit. This means you have an edge over all the other signs. Perhaps you can test this? Ask the universe for a favor.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Mixed messages are in the air for you. With the sun high in your chart, you are high visibility. In fact, people admire you! However, the moon is hiding in your chart, which means you want to be reclusive and work alone or stay behind the scenes. You can juggle these energies today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Competition with a friend or a group might be taking place for many of you. You certainly have the energy to direct group dynamics. Today a heart-to-heart conversation with someone could be important. You might explore future travel plans with a friend or a group.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

For some reason, personal details about your private life seem to be public today. People might talk about you or read about you. Do be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control. Possibly, you can work this to your advantage?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are always keen to travel and discover new vistas and meet new people. Today you have this urge. Do what you can to satisfy your need for some fresh stimulation. Go someplace you’ve never been before. Talk to a stranger. Learn something new!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You are work-oriented right now, which is why you’re putting out a lot of effort to accomplish as much as you can, as efficiently as possible. Today shared property, inheritances, wills, estates and insurance issues could be your primary focus. Get stuff done!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Because the moon is opposite your sign today, you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. This is no biggie. It simply requires a little patience, cooperation and a willingness on your part. You are in a playful frame of mind!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

With your focus on home, family and your private life, today you want to take care of hygiene details. You want to get better organized. You might also want to do something that will promote your own good health. Many of you will also focus on dealing with the details of taking care of a pet.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Cillian Murphy (1976) shares your birthday. You are attractive. You have charisma. You are also laid-back and easy-going, which means people like you. This year is the first year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means you can expect new opportunities, new beginnings and adventures along with major changes in your life. Get ready!

