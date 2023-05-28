The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 28, 2023
Music Entertainment and Culture

Sueños Music Festival 2023 — Day 2 PHOTO GALLERY

Latin music continues at Grant Park on Sunday on the way to finale sets by Nicky Jam and Grupo Firme.

By  Kate Scott
   
image1.jpeg

Young Miko performs Sunday afternoon during the Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park.

Kate Scott/For the Sun-Times

Thousands of Latin music fans swarmed Grant Park on Sunday for the conclusion of the two-day Sueños Music Festival, celebrating reggaeton and other sounds.

Here’s a look at some of the Day 2 action at the lakefront fest:

image0__1_.jpeg

Fans cheer during Young Miko’s set Sunday at the Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park.

Kate Scott/For the Sun-Times

image0.jpeg

A member of the Sueños Music Festival maintenance crew gets caught up in the music Sunday at Grant Park.

Kate Scott/For the Sun-Times

image1__1_.jpeg

Young Mike gets ready to present a bouquet to a fan during her Sunday set at the Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park.

Kate Scott/For the Sun-Times

