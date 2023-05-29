The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 29, 2023
Nation/World News Politics

Russia issues arrest warrant for Sen. Lindsey Graham over comments about Ukraine

Russian authorities object to statements of support for Ukraine made by the South Carolina Republican, who says he wears the arrest warrant as a ‘Badge of Honor.’

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Russia issues arrest warrant for Sen. Lindsey Graham over comments about Ukraine
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the President’s proposed budget request for fiscal year 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

An edited video released by the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy puts two statements made by Sen. Lindsey Graham in separate parts of a conversation with Zelenskyy next to each other, causing outrage in Russia.

Associated Press

MOSCOW — Russia’s Interior Ministry on Monday issued an arrest warrant for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham following his comments related to the fighting in Ukraine.

In an edited video of his meeting on Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that was released by Zelenskyy’s office, Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, noted that “the Russians are dying” and described the U.S. military assistance to the country as “the best money we’ve ever spent.”

Graham appeared to have made the remarks in different parts of the conversation, but the short video by Ukraine’s presidential office put them next to each other, causing outrage in Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented Sunday by saying that “it’s hard to imagine a greater shame for the country than having such senators.”

The Investigative Committee, the country’s top criminal investigation agency, has moved to open a criminal inquiry against Graham, and the Interior Ministry followed up by issuing a warrant for his arrest as indicated Monday by its official record of wanted criminal suspects.

Graham is among more than 200 U.S. members of Congress whom Moscow banned last year from entering Russia.

Graham commented on Twitter, saying that “to know that my commitment to Ukraine has drawn the ire of Putin’s regime brings me immense joy.”

“I will continue to stand with and for Ukraine’s freedom until every Russian soldier is expelled from Ukrainian territory,” he tweeted. “I will wear the arrest warrant issued by Putin’s corrupt and immoral government as a Badge of Honor.”

Next Up In News
Nun whose body shows little decay since 2019 death draws hundreds to rural Missouri
At least 11 killed, 43 wounded so far in Memorial Day weekend violence
Mayor Johnson invokes ‘soul’ of Chicago’s ancestors at Memorial Day ceremony
Uganda anti-gay law includes death penalty in some cases
Memorial Day: Biden lauds generations of fallen troops who ‘dared all and gave all’
Iowa apartment building collapses; no deaths reported
The Latest
Liam Hendriks of the White Sox with his wife, Kristi Hendriks, prior to the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks makes first appearance of season after bout with cancer
The White Sox All-Star reliever allows two runs on three hits in Angels’ 6-4 win
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
People pray over the body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster at the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles abbey Sunday, May 28, 2023, near Gower, Mo. Hundreds of people visited the small town in Missouri this week to see the nun’s body that has barely decomposed since 2019 — some are saying it’s a sign of holiness in Catholicism, while others are saying the lack of decomposition may not be as rare as people think. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) ORG XMIT: MOCR203
Nation/World
Nun whose body shows little decay since 2019 death draws hundreds to rural Missouri
People from many states have traveled to a small Missouri town to view the perfectly preserved body of a nun who died four years ago and was exhumed in April.
By Trisha Ahmed | AP
 
Screen_Shot_2023_05_29_at_5.12.32_PM.png
Bulls
Scottie Pippen will never win by whining about Michael Jordan
No matter how many insults he levels, Pippen always will be in Jordan’s shadow.
By Rick Telander
 
White Sox general manager talks Monday in Chicago. (Daryl Van Schouwen)
White Sox
White Sox GM: We still have a lot of work to do
Too soon for White Sox to determine buy or sell status before trade deadline
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Tampa Bay Rays v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Local boy makes good: Mike Tauchman’s sacrifice fly accounts for only run of game
Tauchman, a veteran from Palatine and Fremd High School, is hitting .308 (8-for-26) in 10 games since being called up from Triple-A Iowa.
By Mark Potash
 