Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Romy Gonzalez, Andrew Vaughn power White Sox to 7-3 victory against Angels

Gonzalez homered and doubled, and Vaughn hit a three-run double.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Romy Gonzalez homered and doubled for the White Sox against the Angels Tuesday night. (Getty Images)

With closer Liam Hendriks back after his bout with cancer, the White Sox are essentially at full strength.

‘‘It feels really good to have our whole team back together for the first time,’’ manager Pedro Grifol said before the Sox’ 7-3 victory Tuesday against the Angels halted a three-game losing streak and boosted their record to a still-uninspiring 23-34.

‘‘Now we’ve just got to put it all together and go play the baseball we’re capable of playing and live up to the expectations we have as a team. It’s time to go out there and win some games.’’

Opening Day second baseman Elvis Andrus is the only regular missing as he finishes up a rehab assignment for a strained oblique. Romy Gonzalez, playing second in Andrus’ place, homered for the third consecutive game. He also doubled, stole third and scored on an errant throw by catcher Chad Wallach in a five-run fourth that erased a 3-1 deficit.

‘‘He keeps hitting home runs, he’s going to find himself somewhere to play every day,’’ Grifol said after the game.

‘‘Getting at-bats every day is huge,’’ Gonzalez said.

The big blow in the fourth was Andrew Vaughn’s three-run double. Vaughn, who leads the Sox with 39 RBI, also doubled in the eighth.

Sox starter Lucas Giolito (4-4, 4.08 ERA) allowed three runs in five innings, two on homers by Taylor Ward leading off the game and Shohei Ohtani leading off the fourth.

‘‘I didn’t pitch well enough to deserve a win next to my name,’’ Giolito said. ‘‘The real story is the offense did such a wonderful job picking me up.’’

Eloy Jimenez extended his hitting streak to 11 games and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the first. Luis Robert Jr. broke an 0-for-16 slump with two doubles and a single, and Jake Burger had three singles.

Reynaldo Lopez pitched two perfect innings with four strikeouts in relief of Giolito. Kendall Graveman got the last four outs.

The Sox know they will be faced with the possibility of being sellers at the trade deadline Aug. 1 if they don’t become a .500 team or close to it by then.

‘‘Continue to win series,’’ Giolito said. “[The rubber game Wednesday] is a big day. Continue to play good, focused clean baseball. Keep playing together, play hard, win games [and] let’s see what happens.’’

This and that

Catcher Seby Zavala had a 15-pitch at-bat against Angels starter Tyler Anderson in the fourth, the longest on record by a Sox player since Frank Thomas faced 17 pitches in an at-bat on April 7, 2004. Zavala grounded to short.

• Outfielder Jake Marisnick was traded to the Tigers for cash considerations. Marisnick played in nine games, mostly as a defensive replacement, before he was designated for assignment when Clint Frazier was selected from Triple-A Charlotte last week.

• Third baseman Yoan Moncada was in some discomfort during his last at-bat, and Grifol suggested he won’t start in the series finale Wednesday.

