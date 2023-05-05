The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 5, 2023
The Watchdogs News Politics

Negotiations over Biden administration claim that City Hall engaged in environmental racism are down to the wire

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and HUD are trying to work out a settlement before she leaves office. The agency found that Chicago relocates polluting businesses from white communities to Black and Latino neighborhoods.

By  Brett Chase
   
SHARE Negotiations over Biden administration claim that City Hall engaged in environmental racism are down to the wire
Opponents of General Iron’s move to the Southeast Side occupying the intersection of Milwaukee, Diversey and Kimball avenues during a protest in 2021.

Opponents of General Iron’s move to the Southeast Side occupying the intersection of Milwaukee, Diversey and Kimball avenues during a protest in 2021.

Tyler LaRiviere / Sun-Times file

In her final days in office, Mayor Lori Lightfoot is trying to reach agreement with the Biden administration over fixes to city planning and zoning practices that federal investigators say are discriminatory.

An investigation by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development concluded last summer that the city of Chicago has been relocating polluting businesses from white communities to Black and Latino neighborhoods, violating the civil rights of people living in those neighborhood.

The probe was sparked by the planned relocation of the General Iron scrap metal operation to the Southeast Side.

Related

HUD has struck similar agreements elsewhere, though often involving different types of housing discrimination. In 2019, the agency announced a 10-year agreement with Los Angeles to improve access for disabled residents in an affordable housing program.

The federal agency also has a second civil rights investigation underway that’s examining how members of the Chicago City Council have used their longstanding prerogative over their own wards and how that practice affects the placement of affordable housing in different parts of the city. 

If a deal between HUD and Lightfoot on the General Iron investigation isn’t completed by the time she leaves office this month, it will be left to Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson to resume those talks after he takes office May 15. Johnson also will need to carry out whatever remedies are agreed on regarding planning and zoning practices.

Last year, HUD told Lightfoot the city’s land-use practices were unlawful and must be changed. Otherwise, Chicago stands to lose tens of millions of dollars a year in funding that goes toward social programs helping the city’s most vulnerable residents.

Related

HUD’s investigation began in October 2020, spurred by three Southeast Side environmental groups’ complaint about the relocation of General Iron’s car-shredding operation from Lincoln Park to the Southeast Side. HUD said General Iron was one example of the city’s “long history of moving industrial uses to low-income communities of color,” overburdening those areas with polluters.

HUD released its findings last July, noting that former Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s administration pushed to relocate the scrap metal operation from 1909 N. Clifton Ave. so the 20 riverfront acres could be redeveloped as part of the multibillion-dollar Lincoln Yards development. General Iron ceased operations at the end of 2020 under an agreement with the Lightfoot administration.

That deal laid out a timeline for General Iron to shut down in Lincoln Park and move to East 116th Street along the Calumet River but did not include any requirement that the company take steps to control pollution, create jobs or otherwise benefit the Southeast Side, HUD found.

Yet the Emanuel and Lightfoot administrations both touted benefits to South Siders and said the business would be “state of the art.”

“The city produced no evidence that it even attempted to secure commitments,” HUD wrote, “on any features to benefit the Southeast neighborhoods.”

Early last year, the Lightfoot administration denied the last city operating permit needed for the relocated, rebuilt and rebranded scrap metal operation to open. The mayor has pointed to that as proof the city doesn’t discriminate.

Related

It was a two-page document signed by City Hall’s top lawyer in 2019 that set in motion the metal shredder’s move to an area that’s more than 80% Black and Latino. The East Side, South Deering and Hegewisch community areas would experience the greatest impact from the operation, the city determined.

That agreement was key. Reserve Management Group, which had said in 2018 it would buy General Iron from the Labkon family, delayed finalizing the acquisition and move to the Southeast Side until it had a signed “term sheet” with the city in September 2019.

“We never would have closed on the General Iron assets without the agreement,” Steven Joseph, Reserve Management’s chief executive, said at a hearing in January.

Reserve Management is appealing the city decision on the permit through an administrative process. A ruling is expected in the coming weeks. 

Related

After initially signaling that she would fight HUD, Lightfoot softened that stance in October and agreed to begin negotiations. Now, she faces a deadline of May 12, her last day in office. 

Related

By striking a deal with HUD, Lightfoot can highlight efforts she made to address environmental racism in Chicago, including a broad study launched last year to identify cumulative burden of pollution in Chicago neighborhoods, particularly the South and West Sides.

Related

A City Hall spokesman declined to comment on the negotiations.

HUD says “negotiations are ongoing.”

Brett Chase’s reporting on the environment and public health is made possible by a grant from The Chicago Community Trust. 

Next Up In The Watchdogs
Catholic fundraising exec went to jail over embezzling from health system affiliated with nuns, now raising money for religious order
Wheels in motion for crackdown on Illinois car insurers
Thousands of homeowners in north and northwest Cook County facing property tax sticker shock this fall
What ComEd trial guilty verdicts could mean for Michael Madigan and Illinois politics
Michael McClain’s Illinois pension is suspended after ComEd bribery conviction
Lincolnwood construction company owner charged with smuggling workers through Romanian ‘Godfather’ Luigi Cristinel Popescu
The Latest
BAGENTSMINES.jpg
Bears
Bears’ Tyson Bagent — and his family’s famous arm — levels up after star Div. II turn
Travis Bagent’s left arm made him infamous. He wants his son’s right arm to do the same for him.
By Patrick Finley
 
Daniel Toomey.
Obituaries
Daniel Toomey, social worker, counselor and collector of anything that caught his eye, dies at 77
Mr. Toomey’s collection of everything from pocket knives and screwdrivers to action figures and campaign buttons ended up being a source of glee to folks in his hometown of Evanston.
By Mitch Dudek
 
An angry resident stands amid a crowd to shout at city officials at a South Shore community meeting.
La Voz Chicago
Residentes de South Shore critican el plan de convertir una antigua escuela en un albergue para inmigrantes
Los residentes afroamericanos dijeron que el barrio necesita urgentemente los recursos que se utilizan para ayudar a los solicitantes de asilo y que, en su lugar, la ciudad debería alojarlos en el lado norte.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Two immigrant families sheltering at the Central District police station in Chicago.
La Voz Chicago
Proponen usar el McCormick Place o Navy Pier para albergar a solicitantes de asilo
El asesor principal del equipo de transición del alcalde electo Brandon Johnson, dijo que la propuesta de la concejal Hadden de usar McCormick Place, Navy Pier o las tiendas cerradas “tiene mucho sentido”.
By Fran Spielman and Elvia Malagón
 
KENNEDY_032223_13.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Car insurance prices soar statewide, city responds to arrivals of immigrants and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 