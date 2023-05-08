The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 8, 2023
Editorials Commentary

Slain officer had so much to offer

Not only did a family lose a loved one, the city lost in Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston an intelligent, thoughtful and accomplished officer who exemplified the possibility of transforming the CPD for the better.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Slain officer had so much to offer
Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston

Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston

Chicago police

It has only been a few days since off-duty Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston was shot to death near her Avalon Park home, so questions surrounding her slaying remain unanswered.

Law enforcement sources told the Sun-Times Preston’s shooting may have been tied to another robbery in the area but authorities have yet to provide an official motive.

There also has been no explanation given as to why it took more than a half hour for officers to arrive at the crime scene after the city’s ShotSpotter gunshot surveillance system detected activity early Saturday morning.

While the city awaits answers and possible charges tied to the five people taken into custody, one thing is clear: Chicago lost another promising young officer to the gun violence that has tattered our country and perpetually looms at large.

Editorial

Editorial

Preston, 24, had just finished her shift when she was gunned down. Her weapon was taken away from her during the incident, sources said. 

Had she still been alive, Preston would have been handed her diploma for her master’s degree in criminology at Loyola University Chicago this coming weekend. 

The Calumet District officer yearned to create an impact and show her young peers how policing can make a difference in the community, according to her father and Charles Bell, a professor at Illinois State University, where Preston received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and law enforcement administration.

Too often, we hear about the blue wall of silence when an officer is accused of wrongdoing and the strong resistance from within police departments against changing the dysfunctional culture that has cultivated and sustained fear and distrust. 

Preston, who had been on the job for just three years, wasn’t among this resistant, skeptical bunch. She was dissatisfied with the status quo and was ready for reform, those closest to her said. Preston’s goal was to build “trust between law enforcement and underrepresented communities,” she was quoted in an Illinois State write-up after she and others visited several Holocaust sites during an overseas college visit.

That trip, which Preston defined as “finding voices for those who didn’t have a voice,” motivated her to join the Chicago Police Department.

It is now up to Preston’s colleagues to honor her words, working with Chicagoans — especially Black and Brown residents — not against them.

Not only did a family lose a loved one, the city lost in Preston an intelligent, thoughtful and accomplished officer who exemplified the possibility of transforming the CPD for the better.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. Here are our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Power alert: Be wary of lifting moratorium on new Illinois nuclear plants
Carbon capture can help the environment, but only if it’s done safely
South Shore residents angry about migrant shelter would make MAGA proud
Cast a wide net in search for next Chicago police superintendent
Supreme Court ethics hearings face tough, but necessary, road to reform
Guilty verdicts in ComEd bribery trial are a bad omen for Mike Madigan, but a good sign for Illinois
The Latest
merlin_113130828.jpg
Bears
CTE still rears its ugly head
Concussions are a problem that won’t go away in football and other sports.
By Rick Telander
 
Supporters of then-President Donald Trump clash with police and security forces at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Chicagoan James “Mac” McNamara, 61, pleaded guilty Monday to assaulting a federal officer during the attack.
News
Chicago plumber pleads guilty to charges in Jan. 6 riot
James ‘Mac’ McNamara, 61, threw a punch at a D.C. police officer and rammed Capitol doors with a bike rack.
By Andy Grimm
 
Connor Bedard shoots the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks first in line for Connor Bedard after winning No. 1 pick in NHL draft lottery
The Hawks cashed in on an 11.5% chance to receive the top pick during the lottery Monday. Bedard, the most-anticipated prospect in years, will almost certainly be a Hawk come June 28, when the draft takes place.
By Ben Pope
 
The Clinton Power Station is seen in downstate Clinton in 2016.
Editorials
Power alert: Be wary of lifting moratorium on new Illinois nuclear plants
Advocates of ending the moratorium have said they want to make it possible to build small power nuclear power plants in the state.
By CST Editorial Board
 
St. Louis Cardinals’ Willson Contreras encourages the crowds boos and applause as he watches his hit off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman during the second inning of a baseball game on Monday, May 8, 2023, in Chicago.
Cubs
Cubs’ Willson Contreras embraces villain role in emotional return to Wrigley Field
Contreras expressed gratitude for Cubs fans but has also been happy to stoke the flames of the Cubs-Cardinals rivalry since signing with St. Louis.
By Maddie Lee
 