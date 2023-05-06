The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 6, 2023
Crime News

Off-duty Chicago cop killed in Avalon Park, fellow officer rushed her to hospital

The officer had just finished work when she was shot at about 1:42 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Blackstone Avenue, according to the Chicago police.

By  Mary Norkol and Tom Schuba
   
SHARE Off-duty Chicago cop killed in Avalon Park, fellow officer rushed her to hospital
A Chicago police SUV.

Sun-Times file

A Chicago police officer was shot and killed in Avalon Park early Saturday, police said.

The officer was headed home from work when she was shot at about 1:42 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Blackstone Avenue, according to the Chicago police.

Another officer responded to an alert from the city’s ShotSpotter gunshot detection system and found her wounded outside, police said. Police radio traffic shows nine rounds were detected.

The responding officer reported the other officer was shot at about 2:15 a.m., more than 30 minutes after the ShotSpotter alert, according to radio traffic.

“We got an off-duty officer shot,” a dispatcher reported over the radio.

The responding officer ultimately put the wounded cop in a police vehicle and rushed her to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody, police said.

Police were investigating whether the slain officer’s gun was stolen, according to law enforcement sources.

She worked in the Calumet District and has been a member of the police department for three years. She hasn’t been identified.

“We ask you to keep the officer and her family in your prayers, as well as the men and women of the Chicago Police Department who sacrifice everything including their lives on the line for the city every day,” interim Police Supt. Eric Carter said at a news conference outside the hospital Saturday morning.

Next Up In Crime
Man found shot and killed in Englewood
Man fatally shot while loading groceries in West Englewood
Man charged with fatal stabbing in Englewood apartment
Getting a handle on unruly downtown gatherings is ‘priority No. 1’ heading into summer, top police official says
Gun assault rates for kids doubled in Chicago, 3 other big cities during COVID pandemic, even worse for Black children, study finds
Man seriously injured in West Ridge shooting
The Latest
Chicago Phil (left) and Hoppy have 100 years of horse-racing experience between them.&nbsp;
Sports Saturday
Longtime horse enthusiasts Hoppy and Chicago Phil keep things lively at Green Valley Ranch
The Chicago natives will watch another Kentucky Derby together there today. Phil favors the pedigree of Japanese speedster Derma Sotogake. Hoppy picks Angel of Empire, Confidence Game if it’s wet.
By Rob Miech
 
The White Sox’ Luis Robert hits a three-run homer against the Twins on Wednesday.
Sports Saturday
Polling Place: Have the White Sox given you hope? Have the Cubs taken away your hope?
The voting on this Cubs question is a bit more hopeful than it is on the Sox one, which isn’t saying much.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Britain’s King Charles III walks wearing St Edward’s Crown during Saturday’s coronation ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in London.
Politics
Britain’s King Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey
The coronation was Britain’s first in 70 years and second to be televised. Charles is the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. He is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.
By Danica Kirka | AP and Jill Lawless | AP
 
Coach Ezra Hendrickson and the Fire play Saturday in Nashville.
Chicago Fire
Critical breakdowns in late-game situations reflect poorly on Fire coach Ezra Hendrickson
Forty-three games into his time with the Fire, Hendrickson is still searching for a way for his team to hold leads.
By Brian Sandalow
 
A Chicago firefighter’s arm patch.
Springfield
Firefighters’ pension bill could cost Chicago taxpayers $3 billion, city official says
The bill increasing pension benefits for Chicago firefighters hired after Jan. 1, 2011 is co-sponsored by state Sen. Cristina Pacione-Zayas, whom Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson has picked to serve as his deputy chief of staff
By Fran Spielman
 