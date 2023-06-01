The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 2, 2023
Environment News Politics

Judge overrules city denial of Southeast Side metal-shredder’s permit to operate

Mayor Brandon Johnson vows to appeal the ruling, defending the city’s decision to block Southside Recycling from opening on a site along the Calumet River.

By  Brett Chase
 Updated  
SHARE Judge overrules city denial of Southeast Side metal-shredder’s permit to operate
A protester attends a rally demanding Mayor Lori Lightfoot deny the final permit that will allow General Iron to move from Lincoln Park, a mostly white neighborhood, to the Southeast Side, which has a mostly Latino population.

A protester demands City Hall deny a permit to allow General Iron to relocate from Lincoln Park to the Southeast Side. Last year, former Mayor Lori Lightfoot blocked the business from opening.

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times file

The owner of a Southeast Side car-shredding operation should have received a city permit to operate last year, an administrative judge ruled Thursday. 

Administrative Judge Mitchell Ex reversed a decision by City Hall after hearing appeals over the past year from lawyers for the business, Southside Recycling, formerly known as General Iron. 

“According to the evidence presented during the hearing,” Ex wrote, “Southside Recycling had met the rules and requirements for an operating permit.”

Mayor Brandon Johnson said he “stands firmly behind” the decision to block the business from opening and vowed to “immediately appeal the administrative judge’s ruling.”

The judge’s decision does not automatically give Southside Recycling a permit.

In early 2022, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration denied the permit for the operation. The business owner argued that the mayor was bowing to political pressure after residents and activists protested the plan.

“The hearing exposed the city’s failure to follow its own rules and ordinances,” Southside Recycling officials said in a written statement, promising to “persist in our effort to operate.”

Opponents of the metal-shredding operation argued that the addition of another polluting business on the Southeast Side was too much for an area overburdened with poor air quality where people face from a number of resulting health conditions and risks. One community organizer called the judge’s ruling “shortsighted” and vowed to keep fighting.

Related

Reserve Management Group acquired General Iron in 2019 after announcing plans to move the scrap-metal operation from its longtime home in Lincoln Park to a rebuilt facility at East 116th Street along the Calumet River. Reserve Management waited until it had an agreement with the city and a timeline for shutting down the North Side operation at the end of 2020 and opening the new shredding facility in early 2021.

After Lightfoot paused the permit process in May 2021, Reserve Management sued the city. The company has taken its case to federal and state courts. A lawsuit that seeks millions in damages for delaying the opening is pending.

“We will continue pursuing all of our rights and remedies,” the company said, “to fully develop the facts supporting our claim for hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.”  

In the city administrative appeal, lawyers for the business argued that the company had followed rules that should have allowed it to receive the city permit. Ex agreed, saying Lightfoot had halted the permit process and added steps, including a health assessment of the Southeast Side, without seeking the approval of the Chicago City Council.  

In administrative hearings that ran through January, the city’s lawyers defended the decision, saying that Lightfoot’s public health commissioner, Dr. Allison Arwady, had acted within her authority to block the business from opening. Ex’s ruling overturns that denial, though what the company needs to do now to obtain a permit are not clear.

Olga Bautista, executive director of the Southeast Environmental Task Force, criticized the judge’s ruling.

“We’re going to keep fighting this shortsighted decision to put profits over people,” Bautista said.

The relocation of General Iron from white, wealthy Lincoln Park to a Southeast Side community of color spurred a federal civil rights investigation that determined Chicago’s planning, zoning and land-use policies were discriminatory

As she was leaving office last month, Lightfoot signed an agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development agreeing to reform city policies and practices.

Related

HUD officials had raised concerns about the permit denial being overturned. They insisted that Lightfoot enter into an agreement, a move that was also necessary to assure the city continued to receive tens of millions of dollars a year in federal funding.

Johnson’s administration will be responsible for following through on the terms of the HUD agreement, which include a comprehensive environmental review across the city.

Brett Chase’s reporting on the environment and public health is made possible by a grant from The Chicago Community Trust.

Next Up In The Watchdogs
Judge silences, scolds attorney for Berrios relative who faces trial Monday for bribing state lawmaker
Convicted Starved Rock killer’s 1960 confession shows he did it, special prosecutor says
‘Shrinkflation’ still hitting store shelves
Kwame Raoul slams Blase Cupich comments on priest sex abuse report
East 75th Street residents win City Hall crackdown on bars blamed for summer mayhem
Ald. Walter Burnett Jr. still can’t explain what happened with $165,000 in campaign money
The Latest
Migrant Crossings At Southern Border Increase As Title 42 Policy Expires
Other Views
I study migrants traveling through Mexico to the U.S. Here’s what I found.
Migrants follow news of tragedies, like the fatal fire in a Ciudad Juárez detention center, but they’re not deterred in their desire to reach the U.S., a Cornell University researcher writes.
By Angel Alfonso Escamilla García
 
A midsummer&nbsp;view of Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, a project pushed by Openlands and many other Chicago-area conservation groups. Credit: Dale Bowman&nbsp;
Sports
The journey of Jerry Adelmann to head Openlands for decades
Tracking the journey of Jerry Adelmann to lead Openlands for decades before retiring later this year.
By Dale Bowman
 
merlin_113782480.jpg
Crime
14-year-old boy killed, 4 other people wounded in Fuller Park, police say responding cops exchanged fire with gunman
Officers were dispatched to the scene around 8:20 p.m. Thursday after a ShotSpotter detector picked up gunfire as a group of people shot at another group in the 4200 block of South Wells Street, police said.
By Allison NoveloEmmanuel Camarillo, and 1 more
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: School presentation about drugs upsets highly sensitive boy
The 6-year-old cries in class, has to go home after magician’s lesson on the hazards of substance abuse.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Henry “Hank” Obrzut, who owned and operated the Skokie Hairem hair salon.
Obituaries
Henry ‘Hank’ Obrzut, who ran the Skokie Hairem beauty salon with his family, dead at 87
His wife Joanne also did hair. Their sons swept up. Their daughter did makeup. Many relatives and friends worked there during the 25 years the family operated the business.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 