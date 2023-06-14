The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Museum of Contemporary Art admission to increase

For Chicago residents, student and senior ticket will go from $8 to $10 and the adult price will go from $15 to $19.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
The Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago Ave.

Admission will increase at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago Ave.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

An admission increase for the Museum of Contemporary Art was approved Wednesday by the Chicago Park District. The price change takes effect this month.

For Chicago residents, student and senior tickets will increase from $8 to $10 and the adult price will increase from $15 to $19. For non-Chicago residents, student and senior tickets will cost $14, up from $8, and adult tickets will be $22, up from $15.

Tickets for children under 18 will remain free. The museum’s “pay as you wish” policy remains in place, as will Free Tuesdays for Illinois residents. Illinois elementary and high school teachers, first responders and active military members will receive free admission.

