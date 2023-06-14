Museum of Contemporary Art admission to increase

An admission increase for the Museum of Contemporary Art was approved Wednesday by the Chicago Park District. The price change takes effect this month.

For Chicago residents, student and senior tickets will increase from $8 to $10 and the adult price will increase from $15 to $19. For non-Chicago residents, student and senior tickets will cost $14, up from $8, and adult tickets will be $22, up from $15.

Tickets for children under 18 will remain free. The museum’s “pay as you wish” policy remains in place, as will Free Tuesdays for Illinois residents. Illinois elementary and high school teachers, first responders and active military members will receive free admission.

