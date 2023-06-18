Man and woman dead after crashing into pole in Auburn Gresham

A man and a woman were killed Saturday night after their car jumped a curb and crashed into a pole in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

Police responded to a traffic crash in the 400 block of West Halsted Street and found the pair inside a black sedan about 11 p.m., according to Chicago police.

They were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the car may have been traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on 87th Street.

No other cars were involved in the crash.

Police were investigating.