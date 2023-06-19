Tart cherry juice has its health benefits

How do can you add tart cherry juice to my daily regimen?

As the name implies, tart cherry juice is extracted from common varieties of tart cherries (such as Montmorency and Balaton) which are believed to have higher antioxidant contents than sweet cherries, with potential to have stronger health benefits.

Tart cherries are rich sources of antioxidants, in particular anthocyanins, which are responsible for the fruit’s deep purple pigmentation. They possess a strong antioxidant capacity as well as anti-inflammatory qualities. Tart cherry juice concentrate seems to have the highest antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activities versus frozen, canned, or dried cherries.

Tart cherries are a natural source of melatonin, the sleep-promoting hormone. After eating tart cherries, melatonin levels rise significantly in test subjects which often contributes to improved sleep.

If your sleep suffers, give tart cherry juice a try. Drink a cup of tart cherry juice about an hour before bed, or else twice a day (once in the morning and again before bed). Look for a high-quality tart cherry juice (without added sugars) or tart cherry juice concentrate at your local health food store, and follow the recommendations on the bottle.

Environmental Nutrition is an independent newsletter written by nutrition experts.

