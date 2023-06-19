PHOTOS: Lil’ Kim closes out Hyde Park Summer Fest

Hyde Park Summer Fest wrapped up Sunday night with a closing set from headliner Lil Kim.

More than 40,000 festival goers turned out at Midway Plaisance Park on the South Side for the two-day event that kicked off on Saturday.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop this year, with a nod to some of today’s biggest artists who got their start in the music genre in Chicago as well as up-and-coming talent, the festival’s lineup also boasted 2 Chainz, Tobe Nwigwe, Twista, Vic Mensa, Kali, Clipse, Uncle Waffles, Robert Glasper, Dee Jay Alicia, DJ Ringo, DJ Cash Era, Mother Nature and Kid Clay, among others.

This year’s event featured three stages of music sets for the first time.

Festival goers also enjoyed food and drink from local vendors, and a selection of festival-related merchandise.

The music festival remains one of the few Black-owned-and-operated fests in the country.

Here’s a look at some of the festival highlights from Sunday: