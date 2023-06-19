The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 19, 2023
PHOTOS: Lil’ Kim closes out Hyde Park Summer Fest

More than 40,000 festival goers turned out at Midway Plaisance Park on the South Side for the two-day event that kicked off on Saturday.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Lil Kim closes out Hyde Park Summer Fest on Sunday night.

Lil Kim closes out Hyde Park Summer Fest on Sunday night.

Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times

Hyde Park Summer Fest wrapped up Sunday night with a closing set from headliner Lil Kim.



Celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop this year, with a nod to some of today’s biggest artists who got their start in the music genre in Chicago as well as up-and-coming talent, the festival’s lineup also boasted 2 Chainz, Tobe Nwigwe, Twista, Vic Mensa, Kali, Clipse, Uncle Waffles, Robert Glasper, Dee Jay Alicia, DJ Ringo, DJ Cash Era, Mother Nature and Kid Clay, among others.

This year’s event featured three stages of music sets for the first time.

Festival goers also enjoyed food and drink from local vendors, and a selection of festival-related merchandise.

The music festival remains one of the few Black-owned-and-operated fests in the country.

Here’s a look at some of the festival highlights from Sunday:

HYDEPARKMUSIC_061923_028.jpg
Hyde Park Summer Fest on the South Side, Sunday, June 18, 2023. | Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times.
1 of 26
HYDEPARKMUSIC_061923_031.jpg
Hyde Park Summer Fest on the South Side, Sunday, June 18, 2023. | Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times.
2 of 26
HYDEPARKMUSIC_061923_071.jpg
Jay Ella performs Hyde Park Summer Fest on the South Side, Sunday, June 18, 2023. | Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times.
3 of 26
Jay Ella performs Hyde Park Summer Fest on the South Side, Sunday, June 18, 2023.
Jay Ella performs Hyde Park Summer Fest on the South Side, Sunday, June 18, 2023. | Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times.
4 of 26
HYDEPARKMUSIC_061923_099.jpg
Hyde Park Summer Fest on the South Side, Sunday, June 18, 2023. | Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times.
5 of 26
HYDEPARKMUSIC_061923_106.jpg
Merch stalls at Hyde Park Summer Fest on the South Side, Sunday, June 18, 2023. | Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times.
6 of 26
HYDEPARKMUSIC_061923_109.jpg
Food stalls at Hyde Park Summer Fest on the South Side, Sunday, June 18, 2023. | Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times.
7 of 26
HYDEPARKMUSIC_061923_111.jpg
Food stalls at Hyde Park Summer Fest on the South Side, Sunday, June 18, 2023 | Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times.
8 of 26
HYDEPARKMUSIC_061923_112.jpg
Food stalls at Hyde Park Summer Fest on the South Side, Sunday, June 18, 2023. | Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times.
9 of 26
HYDEPARKMUSIC_061923_115.jpg
Merch stalls at Hyde Park Summer Fest on the South Side, Sunday, June 18, 2023. | Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times.
10 of 26
HYDEPARKMUSIC_061923_119.jpg
A pair of goats are walked at Hyde Park Summer Fest on the South Side, Sunday, June 18, 2023. | Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times.
11 of 26
HYDEPARKMUSIC_061923_121.jpg
Hyde Park Summer Fest on the South Side, Sunday, June 18, 2023. | Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times.
12 of 26
HYDEPARKMUSIC_061923_139.jpg
Mayor Brandon Johnson addresses the crowd at Hyde Park Summer Fest on the South Side, Sunday, June 18, 2023. | Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times.
13 of 26
HYDEPARKMUSIC_061923_160.jpg
Tobe Nwigwe’s dancers perform at Hyde Park Summer Fest on the South Side, Sunday, June 18, 2023. | Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times.
14 of 26
HYDEPARKMUSIC_061923_184.jpg
Tobe Nwigwe and his wife Martica “Fat” perform at Hyde Park Summer Fest on the South Side, Sunday, June 18, 2023. | Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times.
15 of 26
HYDEPARKMUSIC_061923_193.jpg
Martica “Fat” performs at Hyde Park Summer Fest on the South Side, Sunday, June 18, 2023. | Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times.
16 of 26
HYDEPARKMUSIC_061923_196.jpg
Martica “Fat” performs at Hyde Park Summer Fest on the South Side, Sunday, June 18, 2023. | Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times.
17 of 26
HYDEPARKMUSIC_061923_312.jpg
Tobe Nwigwe’s dancers perform at Hyde Park Summer Fest on the South Side, Sunday, June 18, 2023. | Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times.
18 of 26
HYDEPARKMUSIC_061923_342.jpg
Tobe Nwigwe’s dancers perform at Hyde Park Summer Fest on the South Side, Sunday, June 18, 2023. | Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times.
19 of 26
HYDEPARKMUSIC_061923_475.jpg
Martica “Fat” Nwigwe performs with her daughter at Hyde Park Summer Fest on the South Side, Sunday, June 18, 2023. | Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times.
20 of 26
HYDEPARKMUSIC_061923_484.jpg
Martica “Fat” Nwigwe performs with her daughter at Hyde Park Summer Fest on the South Side, Sunday, June 18, 2023. | Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times.
21 of 26
HYDEPARKMUSIC_061923_506.jpg
Hyde Park Summer Fest on the South Side, Sunday, June 18, 2023. | Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times.
22 of 26
HYDEPARKMUSIC_061923_516.jpg
Lil Kim performs at Hyde Park Summer Fest on the South Side, Sunday, June 18, 2023. | Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times.
23 of 26
HYDEPARKMUSIC_061923_524.jpg
Lil Kim performs at Hyde Park Summer Fest on the South Side, Sunday, June 18, 2023. | Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times.
24 of 26
HYDEPARKMUSIC_061923_528.jpg
Lil Kim performs at Hyde Park Summer Fest on the South Side, Sunday, June 18, 2023. | Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times.
25 of 26
HYDEPARKMUSIC_061923_545.jpg
Lil Kim performs at Hyde Park Summer Fest on the South Side, Sunday, June 18, 2023. | Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times.
26 of 26
