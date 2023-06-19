The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 19, 2023
American woman shoved off bridge near German castle is released from hospital

The woman and a friend who died in the attack near Neuschwanstein castle were reportedly recent graduates of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

By  Associated Press
   
Tourists stand on the Marienbr’cke bridge, near the Neuschwanstein castle, in Schwangau, Germany, Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Authorities say an American man has been arrested in Germany after allegedly assaulting two tourists he met near Neuschwanstein castle.

AP

BERLIN — Police in southern Germany said Monday that an American tourist who was pushed into a ravine during an attack near Neuschwanstein castle in which her 21-year-old friend was killed has been released from the hospital.

The 22-year-old woman had tried to stop a 30-year-old Michigan man from allegedly assaulting her friend after luring them onto a trail leading to a viewpoint overlooking the famous castle, which draws more than a million tourists every year.

The older woman fell nearly 165 feet down a steep slope but was able to leave the hospital Friday, police spokesperson Holger Stabik said.

Both women were recovered by mountain rescuers shortly after the attack Wednesday, but the younger victim later died of her injuries in the hospital.

The suspect, whose name like those of the victims wasn’t released due to German privacy rules, was arrested shortly after the incident. He is being held on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and attempted sexual assault.

The women were recent graduates of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, the Daily Mail reported.

A university spokeswoman said the university had not independently verified the identities of the two women attacked but confirmed to the Sun-Times on Friday that the names reported by the Mail are the same as those of two students who graduated in May.

The Sun-Times has not been able to independently confirm the identities of the victims.

No one answered the door at the suburban family home of one of the U. of I. grads on Friday.

Stabik said police have received about two dozen photos and videos on a specially created website and are appealing for anyone with additional images of the suspect and victims to come forward.

Prosecutors said the women did not know the man until the incident.

A spokesperson for the prosecutors’ office in Kempten, Thomas Hörmann, said the investigation into the incident is continuing but it may be three or four months before authorities decide on an indictment.

