Whether you are attending a sold-out Taylor Swift Eras Tour show at Soldier Field or avidly avoiding the crowds, it’s hard to miss the Swiftie city takeover. Here are highlights from the weekend. Come back to see more photos rolling in over the weekend.

≈

Friday | June 2, 2023

Taylor Swift smiles at the response from the sold-out crowd Friday at Soldier Field. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Fans cheer and dance as Taylor Swift performs Friday at Soldier Field Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Taylor Swift performs Friday during the first of her three Soldier Field shows. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Fans cheer and dance as Taylor Swift performs Friday at Soldier Field. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Taylor Swift and her dancers perform Friday night at Soldier Field. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

OWENN performs as one of the opening acts for Taylor Swift’s show at Soldier Field on Friday. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Girl in Red performs as one of the opening acts for Taylor Swift’s show at Soldier Field on Friday. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Fans inside Soldier Field cheer as Girl in Red performs as the opening act for Taylor Swift’s Friday show. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Fans take a selfie outside Soldier Field before Taylor Swift’s Friday show. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

This was the first Taylor Swift concert for siblings Gabriela Romero, 21, and Oscar Romero, 19. Kate Scott/For the Sun-Times

Cassidy Baran, 23, and sister Piper, 20, of Downers Grove wore outfits inspired by Taylor Swift’s albums “1989” and “Speak Now.” Kate Scott/For the Sun-Times

Crowds wait to get into Soldier Field for the first Chicago show of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Catherine Odom/For the Sun-Times

Thursday | June 1, 2023

Soldier Field is seen a day before the first Chicago show of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Catalina Dominguez, 17, from Chicago, shows off a Taylor Swift sweatshirt she bought a day before Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour outside Soldier Field. The sweatshirts are being resold online for hundreds of dollars. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Ava Preziosi, 12, wears matching crew neck sweatshirts Thursday with her mom Jaime Preziosi, 45, who got her daughter into Taylor Swift’s music. The crew neck sweatshirts have become viral online. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times