Friday, June 2, 2023
PHOTOS: Taylor Swift and her Swifties take over Chicago

See what it’s like in Chicago when Taylor Swift fans descend upon the city over a three-day, Tay-Tay-filled weekend.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
TAYLORSWIFT_060323_17.jpg

Taylor Swift performs Friday at Soldier Field.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Whether you are attending a sold-out Taylor Swift Eras Tour show at Soldier Field or avidly avoiding the crowds, it’s hard to miss the Swiftie city takeover. Here are highlights from the weekend. Come back to see more photos rolling in over the weekend.

Friday | June 2, 2023

TAYLORSWIFT_060323_26.jpg

Taylor Swift smiles at the response from the sold-out crowd Friday at Soldier Field.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

TAYLORSWIFT_060323_23.jpg

Fans cheer and dance as Taylor Swift performs Friday at Soldier Field

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

TAYLORSWIFT_060323_12.jpg

Taylor Swift performs Friday during the first of her three Soldier Field shows.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

TAYLORSWIFT_060323_22.jpg

Fans cheer and dance as Taylor Swift performs Friday at Soldier Field.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

TAYLORSWIFT_060323_20.jpg

Taylor Swift and her dancers perform Friday night at Soldier Field.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

TAYLORSWIFT_060323_02.JPG

OWENN performs as one of the opening acts for Taylor Swift’s show at Soldier Field on Friday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

TAYLORSWIFT_060323_05.JPG

Girl in Red performs as one of the opening acts for Taylor Swift’s show at Soldier Field on Friday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

TAYLORSWIFT_060323_10.JPG

Fans inside Soldier Field cheer as Girl in Red performs as the opening act for Taylor Swift’s Friday show.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

TAYLORSWIFT_060323_09.JPG

Fans take a selfie outside Soldier Field before Taylor Swift’s Friday show.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

TaylorSwiftErasTour_060223_07.jpg

This was the first Taylor Swift concert for siblings Gabriela Romero, 21, and Oscar Romero, 19.

Kate Scott/For the Sun-Times

TaylorSwiftErasTour_060223_01.jpg

Cassidy Baran, 23, and sister Piper, 20, of Downers Grove wore outfits inspired by Taylor Swift’s albums “1989” and “Speak Now.”

Kate Scott/For the Sun-Times

Image_from_iOS_4_.jpg

Crowds wait to get into Soldier Field for the first Chicago show of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Catherine Odom/For the Sun-Times

Thursday | June 1, 2023

merlin_113774832.jpg

Soldier Field is seen a day before the first Chicago show of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Catalina Dominguez, 17, from Chicago, shows off a blue Taylor Swift crewneck sweatshirt that she bought outside Soldier Field.

Catalina Dominguez, 17, from Chicago, shows off a Taylor Swift sweatshirt she bought a day before Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour outside Soldier Field. The sweatshirts are being resold online for hundreds of dollars.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Ava Preziosi, 12, wears matching crew neck Taylor Swift ‘The Eras Tour’ sweatshirts with her mom Jaime Preziosi, 45,

Ava Preziosi, 12, wears matching crew neck sweatshirts Thursday with her mom Jaime Preziosi, 45, who got her daughter into Taylor Swift’s music. The crew neck sweatshirts have become viral online.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

merlin_113772126.jpg

Taylor Swift fans stand in line to buy merchandise a day before the Eras Tour outside Soldier Field.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

