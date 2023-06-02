Anti-Cruelty Society offering $13 cat adoptions in honor of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Karma is a cat, and you can get your own furry friend this weekend for just $13.
In the words of Tay Tay, “karma is a cat,” and you can adopt your own furry friend this weekend for just $13 from the Anti-Cruelty Society.
Taylor Swift is in town this weekend for her Eras Tour, and the Anti-Cruelty Society is offering a deal in the cat lover’s honor.
From Friday-Sunday, you can adopt a cat for $13 — a wink at the pop star’s favorite animal and lucky number.
You can meet available kittens or cats during their drop-in adoption hours at their shelter in River North at 510 N. LaSalle Dr. from Monday–Sunday between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.
You can also stop by their South Loop location at 1101 S. Canal St. from 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays.
Ex-priest, who left after sex abuse accusations, settlements, not among 451 predatory clergy Kwame Raoul’s investigation turned up
14-year-old boy killed, 4 other people wounded in Fuller Park, police say responding cops exchanged fire with gunman
The Latest
Ex-priest, who left after sex abuse accusations, settlements, not among 451 predatory clergy Kwame Raoul’s investigation turned up
John D. Murphy, a former Augustinian priest, isn’t on any public list of abusers. The attorney general’s investigation didn’t name him. The Archdiocese of Chicago settled claims over Murphy but doesn’t include him on its list. And his Catholic religious order refuses to name abusive clergy.
Historically, democracy always has been sustained, and nurtured by rational deliberation. If our habits of communication don’t change, what happens to this great experiment we call the United States?
The man who just won reelection as Turkey’s president appeals heavily, like Trump, to rural, less educated and more religious voters, with a simplistic but incendiary message of national pride and traditional values.
Migrants follow news of tragedies, like the fatal fire in a Ciudad Juárez detention center, but they’re not deterred in their desire to reach the U.S., a Cornell University researcher writes.
Adelmann will retire from his position as president and CEO of the urban conservation organization.