Anti-Cruelty Society offering $13 cat adoptions in honor of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

In the words of Tay Tay, “karma is a cat,” and you can adopt your own furry friend this weekend for just $13 from the Anti-Cruelty Society.

Taylor Swift is in town this weekend for her Eras Tour, and the Anti-Cruelty Society is offering a deal in the cat lover’s honor.

From Friday-Sunday, you can adopt a cat for $13 — a wink at the pop star’s favorite animal and lucky number.

You can meet available kittens or cats during their drop-in adoption hours at their shelter in River North at 510 N. LaSalle Dr. from Monday–Sunday between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

You can also stop by their South Loop location at 1101 S. Canal St. from 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays.