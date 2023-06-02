The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 2, 2023
News Taylor Swift Entertainment and Culture

Anti-Cruelty Society offering $13 cat adoptions in honor of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Karma is a cat, and you can get your own furry friend this weekend for just $13.

By  Katelyn Haas
   
SHARE Anti-Cruelty Society offering $13 cat adoptions in honor of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Anti-Cruelty Society cat adoption poster

Image from Anti-Cruelty Society Facebook post

Anti-Cruelty Society Facebook page

In the words of Tay Tay, “karma is a cat,” and you can adopt your own furry friend this weekend for just $13 from the Anti-Cruelty Society.

Taylor Swift is in town this weekend for her Eras Tour, and the Anti-Cruelty Society is offering a deal in the cat lover’s honor.

From Friday-Sunday, you can adopt a cat for $13 — a wink at the pop star’s favorite animal and lucky number.

You can meet available kittens or cats during their drop-in adoption hours at their shelter in River North at 510 N. LaSalle Dr. from Monday–Sunday between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. 

You can also stop by their South Loop location at 1101 S. Canal St. from 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays.

Next Up In News
Ex-priest, who left after sex abuse accusations, settlements, not among 451 predatory clergy Kwame Raoul’s investigation turned up
14-year-old boy killed, 4 other people wounded in Fuller Park, police say responding cops exchanged fire with gunman
Henry ‘Hank’ Obrzut, who ran the Skokie Hairem beauty salon with his family, dead at 87
Debt ceiling vote: takeaways and how the Illinois congressional delegation voted
Todd Maisch dies at 57: Illinois Chamber of Commerce leader and business ‘champion’
No return to jail— for now— for TV pitchman Kevin Trudeau
The Latest
John D. Murphy, a former Catholic priest in the Augustinian order, in an undated photo.
The Watchdogs
Ex-priest, who left after sex abuse accusations, settlements, not among 451 predatory clergy Kwame Raoul’s investigation turned up
John D. Murphy, a former Augustinian priest, isn’t on any public list of abusers. The attorney general’s investigation didn’t name him. The Archdiocese of Chicago settled claims over Murphy but doesn’t include him on its list. And his Catholic religious order refuses to name abusive clergy.
By Robert Herguth
 
Members of the white nationalist Patriot Front march down South Michigan Avenue in the Loop on Jan. 8, 2022.
Other Views
America is in danger from irrational thinking
Historically, democracy always has been sustained, and nurtured by rational deliberation. If our habits of communication don’t change, what happens to this great experiment we call the United States?
By Richard Cherwitz
 
FILES-YEAR2019-US-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP
Columnists
Trump and Erdogan are a lot alike
The man who just won reelection as Turkey’s president appeals heavily, like Trump, to rural, less educated and more religious voters, with a simplistic but incendiary message of national pride and traditional values.
By Steven V. Roberts
 
Migrant Crossings At Southern Border Increase As Title 42 Policy Expires
Other Views
I study migrants traveling through Mexico to the U.S. Here’s what I found.
Migrants follow news of tragedies, like the fatal fire in a Ciudad Juárez detention center, but they’re not deterred in their desire to reach the U.S., a Cornell University researcher writes.
By Angel Alfonso Escamilla García
 
A midsummer&nbsp;view of Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, a project pushed by Openlands and many other Chicago-area conservation groups.
Outdoors
Openlands’ Jerry Adelmann follows long journey while staying close to his roots
Adelmann will retire from his position as president and CEO of the urban conservation organization.
By Dale Bowman
 