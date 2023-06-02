The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 2, 2023
Entertainment and Culture Music Celebrities

Swifties trade friendship bracelets, buy merch during wait for Taylor Swift show

Swift’s The Eras Tour began its sold-out Chicago leg on Friday. The pop star will perform Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Soldier Field.

By  Catherine Odom
   
SHARE Swifties trade friendship bracelets, buy merch during wait for Taylor Swift show
IMG_6911.jpg

Kayla Neuhaus shows off a handful of friendship bracelets she made to trade and share at Friday’s show. Swifties make friendship bracelets because of a lyric on a track off Swift’s most recent album.

Catherine Odom/Sun-Times

Kayla Neuhaus stayed up until 4:30 a.m. making friendship bracelets to swap and share at Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour.

Like many of her fellow Swifties, Neuhaus was embracing the preferred bonding ritual of the tour’s guests: finding beads with meaning to the singer’s audience and stringing them into bracelets to give away.

The idea seems to have originated with a lyric from “You’re on Your Own Kid,” a song from Swift’s current album “Midnights,” in which the artist encouraged listeners to “make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it.”

IMG_6931.JPG

Kate Mondejar (from left), Taylor Axton, Laylah Maugeri, Ryleigh Maugeri and Sienna Gahan display their friendship bracelet collections at Soldier Field on Friday.

Catherine Odom/Sun-Times

Famous Swift fans including Jennifer Lawrence, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have taken to social media to show off bracelets they’ve received from strangers.

Neuhaus, 31, said as someone close to Swift in age, who has been a fan since the singer’s debut album came out in 2006, she wants to connect with younger fans by sharing bracelets. She added that she made bracelets in a range of sizes for fans of all ages.

Swift’s The Eras Tour kicked off its sold-out Chicago leg on Friday. The pop superstar will perform Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Soldier Field. Doors opened at 4:30 p.m. for the show, which begins at 6:30 p.m.

IMG_6892.jpg

Fans arrive Friday afternoon for Taylor Swift’s first Soldier Field show in The Eras tour.

Catherine Odom/Sun-Times

By the early afternoon, crowds of Swifties in sparkly boots, DIY jean jackets and elaborate face paint were already forming around the venue. Some groups in bedazzled dresses and colorful cowboy hats congregated in the shady, grassy areas near the stadium. Others blasted Swift’s greatest hits at tailgates in the parking lot.

Temperatures reached the low 80s on Friday afternoon as fans posed for pictures and lined up to buy sweatshirts and posters at merchandise booths.

Related

Kailey Steward, a longtime Swiftie from Oak Forest, also was swapping bracelets Friday afternoon. She had arrived early with her mom, Janice.

Steward, who is also attending Sunday’s show, wore an outfit and face paint representing Swift’s song “Midnight Rain.” Around one eye, she painted a sun, and around the other, she painted a moon with blue streaks dripping down her face.

Steward, 27, designed and made outfits for herself and her mom, Janice. She painted a black T-shirt with the words “I had the best day with you today” on the front, a lyric from Swift’s song “The Best Day,” which Swift wrote about her mother. She painted the back of her own jean jacket with a lyric from “Midnight Rain.”

IMG_6879.jpg

Kailey Steward (left) and her mom, Janice, wore DIY Swift-themed outfits to the Friday date of The Eras Tour. Both said they have been fans of Swift’s music since her debut album.

Catherine Odom/Sun-Times

The mother-daughter duo said Swift’s music is connected with many fond memories for them. Kailey Steward recalled listening to Swift’s album “1989” with her mom as she drove home from her freshman year of college.

Antoine Budig and his dad John arrived early at the venue to secure The Eras Tour’s most sought-after merchandise: the blue crewneck sweatshirt. Budig, 15, snagged the coveted $65 sweatshirt, which goes for over $300 on some resale sites.

IMG_6896.jpg

Antoine Budig (right) and his dad arrived early to Soldier Field to buy merchandise. Budig’s outfit is based on a costume Taylor Swift wore during her tour for her album “Red.”

In This Stream
Everything Taylor Swift in Chicago for her Eras Tour
Anti-Cruelty Society offering $13 cat adoptions in honor of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Swifties, Chicago prepare for Taylor Swift’s Soldier Field dates
Taylor Swift Chicago shows: How to get to Soldier Field, where to buy merch and how to comply with the bag policy
View all 7 Stories
Next Up In Entertainment
Huge ‘river monster’ dinosaur unveiled at Field Museum
PHOTOS: Shedd Aquarium Pride Night
Isaac ‘Redd’ Holt, Chicago jazz legend and member of the original Ramsey Lewis Trio and Young-Holt Unlimited, dies at 91
A car crashed into a wall in Lyons, and that’s how this mural got its ‘phoenix rising’
Anti-Cruelty Society offering $13 cat adoptions in honor of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Dear Abby: School presentation about drugs upsets highly sensitive boy
The Latest
Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch speaks before Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 4664, a bill that will further protect reproductive health care providers and patients who are seeking care in Illinois, at 555 W. Monroe in the West Loop, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Columnists
Private meetings prevent public spats in Springfield
Members of the Legislature can hammer things out behind closed doors ahead of public debates because the General Assembly has long exempted itself from the Illinois Open Meetings Act.
By Rich Miller
 
merlin_113479527.jpg
Cubs
Polling Place: Who are the main culprits in Cubs’, White Sox’ failures so far?
We also asked for your NBA and Stanley Cup finals picks.
By Steve Greenberg
 
At least 26 people were shot in Chicago in the first night of the weekend.
News
12-year-old boy shot in Chatham
The boy was transported to Comer Childrens Hospital in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Tampa Bay Rays v Chicago Cubs
Sports Saturday
Not to be a mope, but is this 2023 Chicago baseball movie almost over yet?
The Cubs and White Sox are co-stars in an irredeemable clunker. Who’s to blame? Everybody.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Illustration of a collage of news stories and an eraser.
Crime
A right to be forgotten is something that, under certain circumstances, we owe readers
Jennifer Kho, the Sun-Times’ executive editor, explains the new policy for people we’ve written about to seek a review and possibly have stories removed from internet searches.
By Jennifer Kho
 