Two brothers, 14 and 15, shot to death near Garfield Park – the youngest victims of a long violent weekend in Chicago

Two brothers, 14 and 15, have died after they were shot near Garfield Park – the youngest victims of a long violent weekend in Chicago.

Timothy and Jaylan Lockhart were in the 100 block of South Homan Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Saturday when someone opened fire, according to Chicago police.

Timothy, 14, was hit several times and died at Stroger Hospital. Jaylan, 15, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and died days later at Stroger.

Police released no other details and no arrests were reported.

Activist Andrew Holmes was with the mother outside Stroger on the day Timothy died.

“That’s her child,” Holmes said. “She carried that baby, nourished that baby for nine months and then it takes a second for someone to take that child’s life.

“They just want justice,” he said.

At least 75 people were shot and 14 of them were killed over a weekend that celebrated Father’s Day and Juneteenth.

For the second consecutive weekend the Harrison police district — where the boys were shot — was the most violent and deadliest in the city.

There were 15 people shot in the West Side district and five of them died, including the two boys.

Another man was found shot to death less than a mile from the boys, and just a block from there a 17-year-old girl was killed and two other teens were wounded on a porch. A little further west a man was killed while riding in a car.

Interim police Supt. Fred Waller on Tuesday blamed much of the violence in the district on drugs and rival gangs. He said the department is “reformatting some things” in the district but would not provide any details.

