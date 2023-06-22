The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Immigration Entertainment and Culture News

A Venezuelan migrant is using his blossoming painting skills to brighten his adoptive hometown

Juan Carlos Silva was a career military man before leaving his home country for the trek north. In Chicago, his talent for painting has fed his spirit and found fans.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE A Venezuelan migrant is using his blossoming painting skills to brighten his adoptive hometown
merlin_114173678.jpg

Juan Carlos Silva, a Venezuelan asylum-seeker and artist, has been living at the 22nd District Police Station since arriving in Chicago last month. He recently painted benches at the Edna White Community Garden, taking the sun and sky as inspiration.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Juan Carlos Silva has sketched hundreds of faces.

When he left his native Venezuela in 2020, Silva earned money by drawing portraits of locals and tourists in the South American nations he visited in search of opportunity.

“With no work, no money, I survived on my art,” Silva said. “I started to draw in the public squares. I didn’t have anything else that I could do.”

He spent months in Colombia and Ecuador, passed through Brazil and Chile, carrying his art supplies with him. Seeing no chance for long-term prosperity in South America, Silva made the decision to make the arduous trek north to the United States.

Silva arrived in Chicago from San Antonio, Texas, last month, becoming one of thousands of asylum-seekers the city has taken in since August. He’s also one of the hundreds of migrants who have had to spend nights sleeping on the floors of the city’s police stations.

merlin_114173666.jpg

Juan Carlos Silva’s painting “The Jungles of Darien” depicts migrants walking along a river on the border of Colombia and Panama, framed by mountains and dense vegetation.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The 46-year-old former military man is staying in the lobby of the 22nd District Police Station in Morgan Park. And the discomfort has fueled his artistic spirit. Silva is lending his talents to the Edna White Community Garden, next door to the police station, volunteering to paint the garden’s sheds and benches.

He’s also using the space to hone his craft, channeling his migration experience to create new works.

“I think artists need to experience suffering to get the best out of them,” Silva said.

Kathy Figel, executive director of the garden, has collected donations for asylum-seekers and has invited those moving in and out of the police station into the garden. That’s how she met Silva.

Figel said she had to use Google Translate to communicate with Silva when he offered to paint the garden’s benches. The two eventually decided to look to the sun and sky as motifs. When Silva finished the benches and sheds, he asked for more.

But Figel recognized Silva’s talent and instead suggested he use the garden space as his studio and paint what he wanted.

merlin_114173660.jpg

Kathy Figel, executive director of the Edna White Community Garden, met Juan Carlos Silva, who lives next to the garden at a police station. He volunteered to paint the garden’s sheds and benches. Recognizing his talent for art, she recommended he paint what he wanted, using the garden as his studio.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

“You need to work on your own self, what do you want to paint? Tell a story with your painting,” Figel told him. “Send a message.” She put a call out to the community for donations of painting supplies for Silva, and people responded.

Silva created “The Jungle of Darien,” which depicts a row of immigrants walking along a river, surrounded by imposing mountains and lush, dense canopy. Darien National Park is a mountainous region that sits on the border between Panama and Colombia.

Silva remembers the stretch of dense mangroves, cloud forests, swamps and rocky coastline as one of the toughest to endure on his journey north.

The painting “is a tribute to the immigrants, it’s a tribute to their pain,” said Silva. “It’s hours and hours, days and days of walking, with the hope of arriving alive to a place where no one is waiting for you and nothing is guaranteed. They are walking only with hopes and dreams.”

Silva said it’s the first time he’s really felt free to express himself through his art. As a child, he learned rudimentary techniques from a painter in his hometown, but his family discouraged him from pursuing art professionally, believing it wouldn’t provide a living.

“They tell you that you’re going to die of hunger if you decide to pursue art,” Silva said.

merlin_114173688.jpg

As me made his way north from his native Venezuela, Juan Carlos Silva supported himself by painting portraits. In Chicago, his talents have flourished.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Instead, Silva became a lawyer and joined the military in Venezuela, where part of his duties included helicopter maintenance. He honed his painting talent at home, learning by copying great works from noted artists, Silva said. He’d spend long hours on a single project.

Silva spent more than 20 years in the military, where he reached the rank of first sergeant. However, he became concerned over the direction the country was headed in and how the government treated its own people.

“The police and military institutions became full of corruption, and it became dishonorable to wear the uniform, to represent an institution that inflicted a lot of pain on the population.”

He decided to desert. Silva said he was detained for several days after he left. When he was released, he figured it would be safer to leave the country and began his trek through South America.

Now that his journey has led him to the United States, Silva said he hopes to continue improving his craft and wants to be able to work so he can contribute to his new homeland.

merlin_114173664.jpg

Community members answered a call for donations of art supplies for Juan Carlos Silva. On Sunday, his work will be showcased at the Summer Solstice Uprising Market & Art Festival.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

“Once we arrive at a different country, no matter where it is, we have to contribute to that society,” Silva said. “We can’t just work as hard as we did in Venezuela, we have to double it. When we emigrate, we know we won’t get eight hours of sleep anymore. We have to give one-thousand percent until we find ourselves back in peace and comfort.”

Silva will be showcasing his work Sunday at the Summer Solstice Uprising Market & Art Festival at Morgan Park Academy.

Next Up In News
Judge accused of making racist comments now facing allegations of ‘witness interference and tampering’
Chicago’s inspector general would be limited to two terms under reform proposal
Lou Ruffolo, barber who lived the American Dream from his corner of Lake Forest train station, dies at 90
The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible are dead, US Coast Guard says
Uniting Voices Chicago choir will sing national anthem before Grant Park 220
Woman charged with murder told 14-year-old son to shoot man during fight at fast food stand, prosecutors say
The Latest
Judge William Hooks poses for a portrait in May 2021 in his office at the the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
News
Judge accused of making racist comments now facing allegations of ‘witness interference and tampering’
Judge William Hooks is accused of contacting two prosecutors who witnessed his alleged racist remarks during a private meeting in his chambers.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Chicago City Hall, 121 N. LaSalle St.
City Hall
Chicago’s inspector general would be limited to two terms under reform proposal
After Joe Ferguson was forced out as inspector general, Mayor Lori Lightfoot waited nearly eight months before reluctantly choosing Ferguson’s top deputy, Deborah Witzburg, as his replacement.
By Fran Spielman
 
The walkway leading to London Stadium, the site of the Cubs’ and Cardinals’ London Series, is outfitted for the occasion.
Cubs
Cubs, Cardinals part of MLB’s plan to treat London’s baseball apathy
The Cubs and Cardinals play a two-game series at London Stadium this weekend.
By Maddie Lee
 
Prentiss Harris Big Shrimpin Madison Street
La Voz Chicago
Restaurantes del lado oeste promueven las opciones al aire libre
Ampliar los espacios al aire libre podría darle otra vibra a los vecindarios del lado oeste.
By Michael Loria and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Ald. Jessie Fuentes (26th) speaks at a City Hall news conference on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
La Voz Chicago
Se intensifican los esfuerzos para emparejar el sueldo mínimo para los trabajadores con propinas
La campaña “One Fair Wage” quiere que los trabajadores que reciben propinas ganen el mismo sueldo mínimo que cualquier otra persona en Chicago. Por ahora, los trabajadores que reciben propinas cobran $9. El 1 de julio, ese sueldo subirá a $9.48 y el sueldo mínimo de $15 por hora pasará a $15.80.
By Fran Spielman
 