The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 22, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

Woman charged with murder after allegedly telling 14-year-old son to shoot man during fight at a Maxwell Street Express

The son is facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm in Juvenile Court.

By  Matthew Hendrickson
   
SHARE Woman charged with murder after allegedly telling 14-year-old son to shoot man during fight at a Maxwell Street Express
Leighton Criminal Courthouse on the Southwest Side of Chicago

The Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Sun-Times file

A mother is facing a murder charge after she allegedly encouraged her 14-year-old son to repeatedly shoot a man she was fighting with last weekend at a Far South Side restaurant.

Carlishia Hood, 35, was at a Maxwell Street Express at 11656 S. Halsted St. when she got into an argument with Jeremy Brown, 32, while waiting in line for food, Cook County prosecutors said Thursday.

Brown’s girlfriend was laughing and encouraging Brown during the argument, according to prosecutors.

Hood texted her son and had him come to the restaurant as the argument turned physical, prosecutors said. Brown punched Hood in the head and Hood’s son took out a gun and shot Brown in the back, they said.

Brown ran from the store as Hood’s son allegedly continued to fire at him. The teen and his mother followed Brown into the parking lot, where she told her son to keep shooting Brown and to kill him, prosecutors said.

Carlishia Hood arrest photo

Carlishia Hood

Chicago police

When the teen stopped shooting, his mother allegedly told him to shoot Brown’s girlfriend and then tried to take the gun from her son. The teen pushed his mother away and both left in a car and drove home together, prosecutors said.

Brown was shot twice and later died.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance video, and Hood and her son were identified by Brown’s girlfriend in photo arrays, prosecutors said.

Hood and her son surrendered to police on Wednesday. She was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Prosecutors said Hood had a valid firearm owners identification card and a permit to carry a concealed weapon. She had no criminal background.

Hood’s son faces counts of first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm in Juvenile Court and was ordered held in custody Thursday, a spokeswoman for the state’s attorney’s office said.

Judge Barbara Dawkins ordered Hood held on $3 million bail. She is due back in court July 12.

Next Up In News
What does Epsom salt do? Breaking down the health benefits of this popular bathing treatment
Ex-Proud Boy from Aurora gets more than three years in prison for Jan. 6 Capitol assault
Clark Haggans, Super Bowl-winning linebacker with the Steelers, dies at 46
NASCAR no more ridiculous than golf, reader says
Woman’s body recovered near Foster Beach after search for drowned swimmer
Boy, 17, shot in West Garfield Park
The Latest
Epsom salt is most frequently marketed and recommended as a soaking agent for bath water.&nbsp;
Well
What does Epsom salt do? Breaking down the health benefits of this popular bathing treatment
Named after the English town where it was first discovered in an underground spring in the early 1600s, Epsom salt has been used for hundreds of years to treat a number of ailments.
By Daryl Austin | USA Today
 
Elvis Andrus (top) and Jake Burger celebrate a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 14.
White Sox
Mr. 2,000: Elvis Andrus’ voice heard loud and clear in White Sox clubhouse
“We have to believe in the culture, believe in what we’re doing, that we’re going to do it,” Andrus said. “If you bring the positive energy every day it becomes a domino effect.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Former American League Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel has agreed to a minor league contract with the Minnesota Twins.
MLB
Twins sign former White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel to minor league contract
The 35-year-old left-hander was 2-9 with a 9.20 ERA in 14 starts last year with the White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers. He was released by the Rangers on Sept. 4 and had been a free agent.
By Associated Press
 
Former Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta works with school kids during the MLB First Pitch Festival at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.
Cubs
Britain looks for increased interest in baseball as MLB returns
Baseball enthusiasts in the U.K. — there’s more than you’d think, they say — hope to build on momentum from the World Baseball Classic with the Cubs-Cardinals London Series.
By Associated Press
 
Is fructose worthy of our ire? It’s the most common type of sugar in processed foods.
Eat Well
What’s all the fuss over fructose? Health experts weigh in on the good, bad side of this sugar
Excessive fructose, just like too much of any added sugars, is not healthy.
By Environmental Nutrition
 