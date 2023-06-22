Woman charged with murder after allegedly telling 14-year-old son to shoot man during fight at a Maxwell Street Express

A mother is facing a murder charge after she allegedly encouraged her 14-year-old son to repeatedly shoot a man she was fighting with last weekend at a Far South Side restaurant.

Carlishia Hood, 35, was at a Maxwell Street Express at 11656 S. Halsted St. when she got into an argument with Jeremy Brown, 32, while waiting in line for food, Cook County prosecutors said Thursday.

Brown’s girlfriend was laughing and encouraging Brown during the argument, according to prosecutors.

Hood texted her son and had him come to the restaurant as the argument turned physical, prosecutors said. Brown punched Hood in the head and Hood’s son took out a gun and shot Brown in the back, they said.

Brown ran from the store as Hood’s son allegedly continued to fire at him. The teen and his mother followed Brown into the parking lot, where she told her son to keep shooting Brown and to kill him, prosecutors said.

Carlishia Hood Chicago police

When the teen stopped shooting, his mother allegedly told him to shoot Brown’s girlfriend and then tried to take the gun from her son. The teen pushed his mother away and both left in a car and drove home together, prosecutors said.

Brown was shot twice and later died.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance video, and Hood and her son were identified by Brown’s girlfriend in photo arrays, prosecutors said.

Hood and her son surrendered to police on Wednesday. She was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Prosecutors said Hood had a valid firearm owners identification card and a permit to carry a concealed weapon. She had no criminal background.

Hood’s son faces counts of first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm in Juvenile Court and was ordered held in custody Thursday, a spokeswoman for the state’s attorney’s office said.

Judge Barbara Dawkins ordered Hood held on $3 million bail. She is due back in court July 12.