The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 19, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man fatally shot inside West Pullman fast food restaurant

The man, 32, was pronounced dead on the scene after being shot in the back.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot inside West Pullman fast food restaurant
Columnist Rich Miller writes the Civic Committee has evolved from a standard businessperson group issuing standard businessperson demands that echoed standard pro-business publications, editorial pages and pundits, to taking a much more nuanced, holistic approach.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot and killed at the entrance of a fast food restaurant in West Pullman Sunday night, police said.

Just after 11 p.m., the 32-year-old was fighting with another man in the vestibule of a fast food restaurant in the 11600 block of South Halsted Street when he opened fire, police said.

The man was shot in the back and pronounced dead on the scene.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot while driving in Garfield Park
Man fatally shot on sidewalk in Auburn Gresham
2 killed, 3 wounded in shooting at Roseland park
Two 15-year-old boys shot in West Pullman
‘Chaos, pure chaos:’ 23 shot at Willowbrook Juneteenth party
2 teens shot, 1 fatally, in East Garfield Park
The Latest
A teenage boy was killed in a crash Sept. 3, 2020, in Skokie.
News
Man fatally shot while driving in Garfield Park
The man, 32, was driving in the 4400 block of West Gladys Avenue when he was shot multiple times throughout his body.
By Sun-Times
 
Christian Otto holds his personal-best muskie, wth help from his son Alan. Provided photo
Sports
Personal best muskie makes annual Father’s Day weekend trip special
Christian Otto caught his personal-best muskie on Lake St. Clair on the annual Father’s Day weekend trip with his son.
By Dale Bowman
 
Tart cherry juice is extracted from common varieties of tart cherries such as Montmorency and Balaton.
Eat Well
Tart cherry juice has its health benefits
Tart cherries possess a strong antioxidant capacity as well as anti-inflammatory qualities.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
THE_BEAR_201_0468r.jpg
Movies and TV
‘The Bear’ again dishes up compelling characters, moving moments in Season 2
Brilliant series on Hulu makes terrific use of Chicago as Carmy and crew continue their restaurant reboot.
By Richard Roeper
 
Students walk through Harvard Yard in this photo from April 2022. The admissions systems at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina are targeted in a lawsuit on which the Supreme Court is soon expected to rule.
Other Views
College admissions are like a high-stakes poker game
In a world where a college education can help balance the scales of equity, it is, ironically the savvy and well-resourced players who most often take home the spoils: Admission at top schools, a top administrator writes.
By Marenda Wilson-Pham
 