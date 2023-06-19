Man fatally shot inside West Pullman fast food restaurant

A man was shot and killed at the entrance of a fast food restaurant in West Pullman Sunday night, police said.

Just after 11 p.m., the 32-year-old was fighting with another man in the vestibule of a fast food restaurant in the 11600 block of South Halsted Street when he opened fire, police said.

The man was shot in the back and pronounced dead on the scene.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

