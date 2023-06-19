Man fatally shot inside West Pullman fast food restaurant

A man was shot and killed at the entrance of a fast food restaurant in West Pullman Sunday night, police said.
Just after 11 p.m., the 32-year-old was fighting with another man in the vestibule of a fast food restaurant in the 11600 block of South Halsted Street when he opened fire, police said.
The man was shot in the back and pronounced dead on the scene.
No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.
The Latest
The man, 32, was driving in the 4400 block of West Gladys Avenue when he was shot multiple times throughout his body.
Christian Otto caught his personal-best muskie on Lake St. Clair on the annual Father’s Day weekend trip with his son.
Tart cherries possess a strong antioxidant capacity as well as anti-inflammatory qualities.
Brilliant series on Hulu makes terrific use of Chicago as Carmy and crew continue their restaurant reboot.
In a world where a college education can help balance the scales of equity, it is, ironically the savvy and well-resourced players who most often take home the spoils: Admission at top schools, a top administrator writes.