The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 8, 2023
Nation/World News

Musk throws down gauntlet, Zuckerberg accepts challenge to cage fight

Twitter owner Elon Musk had challenged Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta. to a cage match after hearing that Meta reportedly was preparing to release a Twitter rival called “Threads.”

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Musk throws down gauntlet, Zuckerberg accepts challenge to cage fight
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (left) and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who owns Twitter.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (left) and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who owns Twitter.

Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are ready to fight, offline.

In a now-viral back-and-forth seen on Twitter and Instagram this week, the two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to a “cage match” face off.

It all started when Musk, who owns Twitter, responded to a tweet about Meta reportedly preparing to release a new Twitter rival called “Threads.” He took a dig about the world becoming “exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options” — but then one Twitter user jokingly warned Musk of Zuckerberg’s jiu jitsu training.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” Musk wrote late Tuesday.

Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta Platforms, soon responded — and appeared to agree to Musk’s proposal.

“Send me location,” Zuckerberg wrote on a Wednesday night Instagram story, which showed a screenshot of Musk’s tweet alongside another user’s response urging the Twitter owner to “start training.”

Zuckerberg is actually trained in mixed martial arts. The Facebook founder posted about completing his first jiu jitsu tournament last month.

Related

In response to Zuckerberg’s location request on Wednesday, Musk proposed the Vegas Octagon. He then joked about his fighting skills and workout routine, suggesting that the fight may not be serious.

“I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing,” Musk wrote.

Whether or not Musk and Zuckerberg actually make it to the ring has yet to be seen — especially as Musk often tweets about action prematurely or without following through. But, even if their cage match agreement is all a joke, the banter gained attention. An endless chain of memes and posts to “choose your fighter” have sprung up in response.

“The story speaks for itself,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement to The Associated Press. Zuckerberg has not commented further.

Despite the uncertainty of a cage match actually happening, bids are already being placed for a projected winner. DraftKings’ projected odds stood at 140+ for Musk and -160 for Zuckerberg on Thursday.

The Associated Press also reached out to the Ultimate Fighting Championship, which owns the Octagon, and Twitter for statements. Twitter’s press email responded with a poop emoji, its standard automated response to reporters.

Next Up In News
Woman fatally shot in Roseland
1 killed, 3 wounded in Gary bar shooting
5 shot in Rogers Park mass shooting
Man accused of killing wife, daughter acted erratically weeks earlier, but police did not seize gun even though cops said he was ‘clear and present danger’
In search of fireflies, the star of summer (or do you call them lightning bugs?)
Jury rules in favor of CPD officers in 2018 fatal shooting of barber Harith Augustus in South Shore
The Latest
Cubs_Yankees_Baseball__6_.jpg
Cubs
‘They just haven’t been watching’: Nico Hoerner’s teammates make his All-Star case
The Cubs’ three 2023 All-Stars are lefty Justin Steele, right-hander Marcus Stroman and shortstop Dansby Swanson.
By Maddie Lee
 
Violinist and Chicagoan Tai Murray.
Music
Chicago violinist Tai Murray makes Grant Park fest debut with Wynton Marsalis violin concerto
Marsalis’ Violin Concerto mixes jazz and classical idioms, with the composer also paying respect to Benedetti’s Scottish ancestry by researching some of the historic ties between Anglo-Celtic and African-American music.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
GettyImages_1431785352.jpg
College Sports
Daily Northwestern alleges explosive new hazing allegations tied to Pat Fitzgerald suspension
The suspension, which was announced Friday, followed an independent investigation into allegations of hazing within the Wildcats’ football program.
By Sun-times Staff And Wires
 
Crime scene tape. File photo.
Crime
Woman fatally shot in Roseland
She was on a sidewalk in the 9600 block of South Perry Avenue when she was shot in the back of the head, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
An evidence marker. File photo.
Crime
1 killed, 3 wounded in Gary bar shooting
The attack occurred at UpTop Lounge and Events bar in the 900 block of East 21st Avenue in Gary, Ind., police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 