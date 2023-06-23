The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
London will host Mets-Phillies series in 2024

“We think our game is at its best when we have traditional rivals playing and we want to show the fans here in London the very best form of baseball,” commissioner Rob Manfred said.

By  Associated Press
   
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced the Mets and Phillies will play a two-game series in London next year.

Zac Goodwin/PA via AP

LONDON — The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies will play a two-game series in London next season as MLB takes another rivalry abroad.

League commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed the June 8-9 games at London Stadium on Friday, ahead of this weekend’s series between the Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals.

The first MLB series in the British capital — and in Europe — featured the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in 2019.

“We want to show our best when we come someplace special like London. We do regard London to be special — of strategic importance to us,” Manfred said.

The Mets-Phillies series had been widely reported earlier, though league officials held off on an announcement until the eve of the Cardinals-Cubs series.

Manfred spoke at a news conference Friday before Cardinals and Cubs players worked out on the artificial turf at the home of Premier League soccer club West Ham United.

The Yankees are lobbying to play in Paris in 2025. The league hasn’t confirmed the French capital yet, but the players’ association signed off on MLB holding a game in Paris in 2025 as part of last year’s collective bargaining agreement.

“We are in the process of working on Paris in 2025,” Manfred said in response to a question from a French journalist. “We’re not at the point where we’re going to make a commitment or make a formal announcement but it is in the planning stages and was part of the general program that was laid out in the basic agreement.”

