Bryan Ramos lands on White Sox IL, Corey Julks recalled from Charlotte, Danny Mendick returns from IL

NEW YORK — The White Sox placed third baseman Bryan Ramos on the injured list with a left quad strain, returned infielder Danny Mendick from the injured list and recalled outfielder Corey Julks from Triple-A Charlotte Friday.

Infielder Braden Shewmake was optioned to Charlotte.

Ramos, 22, injured his quad running from first to third in the White Sox’ victory over the Nationals in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday. He was making a nice showing in his major league debut, hitting .281/.294/.344 with two doubles, two RBI and four runs scored and playing sound defense in 10 games after getting recalled from Double-A Birmingham.

Julks was in the lineup in right field batting sixth against the Yankees Friday.

Manager Pedro Grifol indicated Julks might join the team on this road trip after he was designated for assignment by the Astros due to a roster crunch and acquired in a trade for minor league pitcher Luis Rodriguez Wednesday.

“Especially with this string of lefties that we’ve got in the next couple of days, the next couple of series,” Grifol said.

Lefty Nestor Cortes starts for the Yankees in the first of a game six-game road trip through New York and Toronto Friday night.

Julks spent most of 2023 with the Astros, batting .245 with 14 doubles, six homers and 15 steals in 93 games. Four of his six homers came against former All-Stars, including right-handers Shohei Ohtani and Corbin Burnes.

Mendick, 30, was placed on the IL on May 4 with lower back tightness.

Shewmake made the Opening Day roster and was batting .125.

