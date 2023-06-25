The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 25, 2023
Entertainment and Culture News Health

Sarah, Duchess of York, undergoes surgery after breast cancer diagnosis

The operation was a success and Sarah’s prognosis is good, the duchess’ spokesperson said.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Sarah, Duchess of York, undergoes surgery after breast cancer diagnosis
merlin_114273016.jpg

Sarah, Duchess of York, attends a premiere of the film “Marlowe” in London on March 16, 2023.

Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP

LONDON — Sarah, the Duchess of York, underwent surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer, according to a spokesperson.

The 63-year-old was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer following a routine mammogram. The surgery was a success and Sarah’s prognosis is good, the duchess’s spokesperson said. She was released from King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Sunday to recuperate at home in Windsor.

Sarah was married to Prince Andrew from 1986-96, and the couple has two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

She spoke about the diagnosis on her new podcast, “Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah,” set to be released Monday. She recorded the segment with her co-host, entrepreneur Sarah Thomson, before her operation.

Once a favorite target of Britain’s tabloids, the former Sarah Ferguson has previously published her memoirs and authored a number of children’s books as well as a historical romance for adults.

Next Up In Entertainment
Dear Abby: Daughter insists I dine with her father, who abused me
Horoscope for Sunday, June 25, 2023
Chicago Pride Parade 2023 is Sunday, what you need to know
Chicago House Music Festival honors ‘a cultural institution’ for the city
Kid Cudi belts out stirring Summer Smash performance at his ‘second home’
Outspoken Stevie Nicks casts a spell in heartfelt United Center show
The Latest
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.
Editorials
Justice Alito’s undisclosed fishing trip brings more discredit to the Supreme Court
Americans want the Supreme Court to be the place where justices dispassionately and thoughtfully rule on cases that affect their lives. The latest reporting by ProPublica undermines that confidence even further.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Connor Bedard takes a shot.
Blackhawks
NHL mock draft: After Blackhawks pick Connor Bedard, the order becomes less obvious
A rough guess on how things might — but inevitably won’t exactly — play out with all 32 first-round picks (as well as the Hawks’ four second-round picks).
By Ben Pope
 
Paradegoers with BP hold up large balloon letters that spell “pride” during the 52nd annual Pride Parade on the North Side, Sunday, June 25, 2023.
LGBTQIA+
Thousands cheer on 52nd annual pride parade
The parade made its way through North Side neighborhoods.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Firefighters battled a blaze Sunday morning at the former Evangelical Lutheran Bethlehem Church at 10310 S. Avenue H.
News
Fire destroys vacant East Side church
A 911 caller noticed smoke before dawn Sunday at the former Evangelical Lutheran Bethlehem Church at 10310 S. Avenue H.
By David Struett
 
Rush.jpeg
News
Discipline eased for cops in former Rep. Bobby Rush’s office amid looting
Mayor Lori Lightfoot vowed accountability for the officers, but the penalties have been softened or eliminated, mostly in arbitration.
By Chip Mitchell | WBEZ
 