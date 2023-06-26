Man fatally shot during argument in Chatham home

A man was fatally shot during an argument inside a Chatham home Sunday night.

The man, 20, was arguing with another male about 8 p.m. inside a home in the 400 block of East 88th Place when the male pulled out a gun and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There were no other injuries reported, police said.

The male who fire shots fled the scene and there was no one in custody.

