The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Editorials Commentary

Laxer punishment given to CPD officers who went into Bobby Rush’s office raises questions about the arbitration process

“This is a system that has been under the public radar for such a long time,” said Craig B. Futterman, a founder and director of the University of Chicago Law School’s Civil Rights and Police Accountability Project.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Laxer punishment given to CPD officers who went into Bobby Rush’s office raises questions about the arbitration process
A Chicago police officer on the couch in the burglarized office of U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush. Images of security video from the office were released at a news conference Thursday. In all, 13 officers can be seen, making coffee and popping popcorn at the office in an area that was beset by looting. | Provided

A Chicago police officer on the couch in the burglarized office of U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush in 2020.

Provided

There are Chicago police officers who have done much worse.

Popping popcorn, brewing coffee and lazing around in a congressman’s office while on duty will never make a list of the most egregious offenses committed by a man or woman in uniform.

But the impropriety was particularly appalling since the tactless stunt was carried out in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the national outrage that followed. The culprits were punished but not as harshly as the Chicago Police Department had originally ordered. And most of them were granted leniency after arbitrators got involved, WBEZ’s Chip Mitchell reported last week.

The officers who went inside then-U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush’s South Side campaign office were trying to stay warm during the civil unrest in 2020, Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara has said. One apologetic officer said he only ate Rush’s snacks because he was hungry after the groups’ lunch was stolen.

Editorial

Editorial

No matter the excuse, it is more than a bad look when businesses nearby were being looted and ransacked during the several hours the officers were chilling in Rush’s office without his permission.

A lieutenant had his month-long suspension reduced to an eight-day suspension after settling with the city, and the disciplinary process was stalled for two other officers who no longer work for the city.

But 14 of the wayward officers had their suspensions reduced or eliminated through the arbitration process and a reprimand for another officer was thrown out, Mitchell reported.

While these officers didn’t commit the crime of the century, their cases do raise questions about the arbitration process.

“This is a system that has been under the public radar for such a long time,” said Craig B. Futterman, a founder and director of the University of Chicago Law School’s Civil Rights and Police Accountability Project.

Futterman suggested scrapping the arbitration system for police disciplinary matters altogether. Officers have the right to due process, he said, but they could always have their cases presented before a hearing officer appointed by the police board to ensure transparency and accountability.

Opinion Newsletter

A 2021 report by the city inspector general’s office found that nearly 80% of CPD disciplinary cases in which a grievance was filed, the punishment was reduced or eliminated, often by an arbitrator. More concerning is that 90% of the completed arbitrations were assigned to just three arbitrators.

Arbitration likely won’t be axed anytime soon, but it’s time the city at least explore possible alternatives that won’t leave some Chicagoans wondering if officers are ever held fully responsible for their misconduct.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Did a city consultant’s financial relationship with Bally’s help the gamer win the casino bid?
Justice Alito’s undisclosed fishing trip brings more discredit to the Supreme Court
There’s no beef, as long as consumers are told they’re eating ‘lab-grown’ meat
Let public safety commission do its job to find best candidates for top cop
A year after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Illinois is fighting hard to protect abortion rights
A nation of too many shootings, too little support for gun safety
The Latest
Pedestrians cross the street Tuesday as the city prepares for the 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race near the course’s turn 8 at South Michigan Avenue and West Ida B. Wells Drive.
NASCAR Chicago Street Race
Here’s an overview of the twists and turns in this weekend’s NASCAR street race
For Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race, drivers will race for 100 laps around the 2.2 mile course. Each lap of the course has 12 turns, seven of which are 90 degrees.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Former President Donald Trump
Columnists
Free or execute drug dealers? Trump can’t make us his mind
Trump seems determined to show, by re-upping his kill-them-all proposal, that he can be even more mindlessly punitive than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
By Jacob Sullum
 
National Economic Council Director Brainard Joins Daily White House Media Briefing
Columnists
Bidenomics: ‘Word of the day, word of the week, word of the month, word of the year’ at the White House
Bidenomics is on its way to becoming a key slogan that President Joe Biden will use in a major address in Chicago on Wednesday to tout his economic achievements.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox brace “once in a lifetime” Angel Shohei Ohtani
“There’s no one who has ever been like him,” White Sox’ Dylan Cease said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
PIzza_thumb.png
Food and Restaurants
What’s best pizza-by-the-slice in Chicago? We went on a quest to find out
Our two-reporter team embarked on a weeklong pizza bender to try the nine spots recommended by WBEZ radio listeners.
By Curious City | WBEZ
 