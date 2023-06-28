The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Man fatally shot in Grand Boulevard on South Side

Dedrick Baker, 32, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the 4300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue Tuesday afternoon, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood on the South Side.

Dedrick Baker, 32, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the 4300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue about 3:20 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

The Latest
Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin
Politics
Aurora joins rush for Bears’ new stadium
With the team’s Arlington Heights proposal in flux, an Aurora spokesman said Bears representatives “responded quickly and positively” to their entreaty, which follows others from Naperville and Waukegan.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Mark Hewkin with a pair of giant smallmouth bass from Sturgeon Bay area in Wisconsin. Provided
Sports
Commemorating Mark Hewkin, one of the great whisperers of smallmouth bass
Remembering and commemorating Mark Hewkin, one of the great whisperers of smallmouth bass, who died last fall.
By Dale Bowman
 
Danica Patrick — who raced out of Roscoe, Illinois — in the GoDaddy.com Chevrolet at Charlotte in 2013.&nbsp;
NASCAR Chicago Street Race
Illinois drivers are no strangers to NASCAR
The Chicago Street Race might be the first of its kind, but the circuit does have a rich racing history in Illinois.
By Zane Miller
 
Crime scene tape.
News
Early morning shooting leaves 2 wounded in Englewood
A witness told police someone in a passing red SUV fired shots, hitting two men, 21 and 20, at about 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby: Women learn to avoid a relative’s handsy husband
Family is on guard after the man’s inappropriate touching of his daughter-in-law and her mom.
By Abigail Van Buren
 