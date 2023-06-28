Man fatally shot in Grand Boulevard on South Side
Dedrick Baker, 32, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the 4300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue Tuesday afternoon, police said.
A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood on the South Side.
Dedrick Baker, 32, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the 4300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue about 3:20 p.m., according to Chicago police.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
