The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 29, 2023
Heading to NASCAR Chicago? Here’s what you can, can’t bring with you inside the raceway

There is a strict NASCAR gate entry policy and all bags and patrons may be subject to search.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
Bleachers are set up as the city prepares for the 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race near the course’s turn 10 at South Michigan Avenue and West Ida B. Wells Drive.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ticket. Check.

Fully-charged cell phone. Check.

Ear plugs. Check.

Heading downtown to NASCAR Chicago this weekend? As with any major public, ticketed event, there are items you can and cannot bring with you inside the venue. There is a strict NASCAR gate entry policy and all guests/bags may be subject to search.

Here are items that are permitted:

  • collapsible chair (no chair bag)
  • one clear bag (no larger than 12x12x6) or clear small purse, tote or drawstring bag
  • fanny packs
  • clear Ziploc-type bags, no larger than gallon size
  • clear, empty hydration packs and empty plastic water bottles (water stations are available onsite for fill-ups/refills)
  • 3/4-ounce or less sunscreen container (non-aerosol)
  • binoculars
  • basic point-and-shoot camera (no detachable lenses; no video)
  • blankets/seat cushions
  • prescription medications with clearly labeled name, dosage
Here are some items you need to leave at home:

  • weapons/explosives/fireworks of any kind
  • selfie sticks, tripods, GoPro mounts
  • baby strollers
  • backpacks
  • coolers of any kind
  • outside food/drink
  • video equipment of any kind
  • balloons
  • pets (except for ADA-defined service animals)
  • bikes, skates, skateboards, Frisbees
  • cigarettes and other smoking devices/products
  • umbrellas
  • noisemakers/air horns
  • laser pointers
  • glass/ceramic containers

The full list of items — permitted and not permitted — and entry policy can be found at nascarchicago.com/plan.

