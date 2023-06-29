Heading to NASCAR Chicago? Here’s what you can, can’t bring with you inside the raceway
There is a strict NASCAR gate entry policy and all bags and patrons may be subject to search.
Ticket. Check.
Fully-charged cell phone. Check.
Ear plugs. Check.
Heading downtown to NASCAR Chicago this weekend? As with any major public, ticketed event, there are items you can and cannot bring with you inside the venue. There is a strict NASCAR gate entry policy and all guests/bags may be subject to search.
Here are items that are permitted:
- collapsible chair (no chair bag)
- one clear bag (no larger than 12x12x6) or clear small purse, tote or drawstring bag
- fanny packs
- clear Ziploc-type bags, no larger than gallon size
- clear, empty hydration packs and empty plastic water bottles (water stations are available onsite for fill-ups/refills)
- 3/4-ounce or less sunscreen container (non-aerosol)
- binoculars
- basic point-and-shoot camera (no detachable lenses; no video)
- blankets/seat cushions
- prescription medications with clearly labeled name, dosage
Here are some items you need to leave at home:
- weapons/explosives/fireworks of any kind
- selfie sticks, tripods, GoPro mounts
- baby strollers
- backpacks
- coolers of any kind
- outside food/drink
- video equipment of any kind
- balloons
- pets (except for ADA-defined service animals)
- bikes, skates, skateboards, Frisbees
- cigarettes and other smoking devices/products
- umbrellas
- noisemakers/air horns
- laser pointers
- glass/ceramic containers
The full list of items — permitted and not permitted — and entry policy can be found at nascarchicago.com/plan.
