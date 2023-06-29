Heading to NASCAR Chicago? Here’s what you can, can’t bring with you inside the raceway

Ticket. Check.

Fully-charged cell phone. Check.

Ear plugs. Check.

Heading downtown to NASCAR Chicago this weekend? As with any major public, ticketed event, there are items you can and cannot bring with you inside the venue. There is a strict NASCAR gate entry policy and all guests/bags may be subject to search.

Here are items that are permitted:

collapsible chair (no chair bag)

one clear bag (no larger than 12x12x6) or clear small purse, tote or drawstring bag

fanny packs

clear Ziploc-type bags, no larger than gallon size

clear, empty hydration packs and empty plastic water bottles (water stations are available onsite for fill-ups/refills)

3/4-ounce or less sunscreen container (non-aerosol)

binoculars

basic point-and-shoot camera (no detachable lenses; no video)

blankets/seat cushions

prescription medications with clearly labeled name, dosage

Here are some items you need to leave at home:

weapons/explosives/fireworks of any kind

selfie sticks, tripods, GoPro mounts

baby strollers

backpacks

coolers of any kind

outside food/drink

video equipment of any kind

balloons

pets (except for ADA-defined service animals)

bikes, skates, skateboards, Frisbees

cigarettes and other smoking devices/products

umbrellas

noisemakers/air horns

laser pointers

glass/ceramic containers

The full list of items — permitted and not permitted — and entry policy can be found at nascarchicago.com/plan.