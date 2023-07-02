The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
NASCAR Chicago Street Race is over; when will streets reopen?

With the completion of the Grant Park 220, roads will begin opening Sunday. The last street to reopen will be Balbo Drive on July 13, leaving just over a week until the park shuts down again for Lollapalooza.

By  David Struett
   
A full map of the NASCAR layout in Grant Park.

NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race ended Sunday, but some roads around Grant Park won’t reopen until the middle of July.

Balbo Drive reopens July 13, the last street to be cleared, according to NASCAR’s own schedule.

That leaves a little over a week before the park shuts down again for Lollapalooza, which begins setting up July 21 and kicks off August 3.

Portions of DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue and Roosevelt Road are slated to reopen between Sunday and Wednesday.

NASCAR’s schedule of road closures and reopening.

Before Sunday’s rain delay, northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive and southbound Michigan Avenue were scheduled to open by the end of Sunday.

On Monday, Roosevelt will reopen between Michigan and Columbus Drive.

On July 4, southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive reopens — the last of the closures on the lakefront thoroughfare. Also that day, Roosevelt fully opens when barriers come down between Columbus and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

On July 6, Congress Plaza Drive reopens.

The last batch of roads reopen July 10. They are Ida B. Wells Drive, Columbus and Jackson Boulevard.

