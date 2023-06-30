Chicago NASCAR Street Race 2023: Live updates and news

Siblings Amir Walker, 8; Sophia Lockhart, 6; Tessa Green, 4; and Bella Lockhart, 9, of Hyde Park, pose for a photo with NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s car during Bubba’s Block Party at The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center on the South Side, Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Time to start your engines! NASCAR’s first race weekend in downtown Chicago has arrived. The multi-day event will include the Grant Park 220 — the Cup Series race that’s the centerpiece of the weekend — as well as lots of music, food and other festivities.

Below, check out ongoing coverage from the Sun-Times and WBEZ to keep up on what’s happening in and around the NASCAR weekend in the city.