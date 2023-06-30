Chicago NASCAR Street Race 2023: Live updates and news
The Sun-Times and WBEZ’s coverage of the Grant Park 220 and NASCAR’s first race weekend in Chicago.
Time to start your engines! NASCAR’s first race weekend in downtown Chicago has arrived. The multi-day event will include the Grant Park 220 — the Cup Series race that’s the centerpiece of the weekend — as well as lots of music, food and other festivities.
Below, check out ongoing coverage from the Sun-Times and WBEZ to keep up on what’s happening in and around the NASCAR weekend in the city.
- Street closures: When and where lanes will be closed
- Learn about the track: The twists and turns in NASCAR’s Chicago course
- How loud will it be? Expert says NASCAR spectators should protect their hearing
- On a budget: How to experience the NASCAR race and related events for free
- Things to do: Music, food, family fun options beyond the racing
- TV coverage: How NBC and Peacock are approaching the race
The races won’t begin until tomorrow but cars are already being pushed out onto the pit road in Chicago for this weekend’s NASCAR action.
The first one to hit pit road was the very purple Toyota Supra No. 20 car set to be driven by Joe Gibbs Racing’s John Hunter Nemechek:
First car pushed out to pit road for the @NASCARChicago weekend is @JHNemechek’s @JoeGibbsRacing #20 @ToyotaRacing Supra… Sheesh we’re really about to do this. 😮💨 #NASCAR75 pic.twitter.com/yhYBT36Wxv— Black Mamba (@MambaSmith34) June 30, 2023
Three NASCAR drivers set to race in downtown Chicago this weekend — Bubba Wallace, Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick — took a pit stop at Wrigley Field on Friday to throw out the first pitch before the Cubs game.
Throwing gas! #NASCARChicago @BubbaWallace | @TylerReddick | @KurtBusch pic.twitter.com/m3g4sW2tam— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 30, 2023
With only one day left until the beginning of the NASCAR races in Chicago, massive semitrailer trucks hauling the stock cars arrived in the city Friday morning.
It’s not difficult to tell they’re not your usual semis: Each one is covered in the same colorful branding used by the vehicles set to race.
Haulers rolling onto the circuit here #NASCARChicago. pic.twitter.com/TB5Sd41a5t— Adam Stern (@A_S12) June 30, 2023
NASCAR Cup Series haulers coming down Columbus Drive in Chicago (the frontstretch) and into the garage area. #HotPass pic.twitter.com/CMBsGKHgDg— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 30, 2023
Rain is forecast during this weekend’s NASCAR Chicago Street Race, but a shower won’t necessarily put the brakes on the downtown event.
NASCAR is equipping the race cars to handle wet track surfaces, with a few modifications, including rain tires, windshield wipers and a red, blinking taillight.
The real hazard is lightning, which would force organizers to postpone a race, according to Street Course President Julie Giese.
If Saturday’s Xfinity race is postponed for weather, the race will be moved to Sunday morning and be run before the Cup race that afternoon.
If one or both races are canceled on Sunday for weather, they will be held on Monday, the last day available for NASCAR races around Grant Park.