Friday, June 30, 2023
NASCAR In Chicago
Chicago NASCAR Street Race 2023: Live updates and news

The Sun-Times and WBEZ’s coverage of the Grant Park 220 and NASCAR’s first race weekend in Chicago.

Last Updated: June 30, 2023 01:01 PM
Published: June 30, 2023 01:01 PM
Siblings Amir Walker, 8; Sophia Lockhart, 6; Tessa Green, 4; and Bella Lockhart, 9, of Hyde Park, pose for a photo with NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s car during Bubba’s Block Party at The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center on the South Side, Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Time to start your engines! NASCAR’s first race weekend in downtown Chicago has arrived. The multi-day event will include the Grant Park 220 — the Cup Series race that’s the centerpiece of the weekend — as well as lots of music, food and other festivities.

Below, check out ongoing coverage from the Sun-Times and WBEZ to keep up on what’s happening in and around the NASCAR weekend in the city.

What you need to know
03:09 PM June 30, 2023
First cars arrive on pit road
By Satchel Price

The races won’t begin until tomorrow but cars are already being pushed out onto the pit road in Chicago for this weekend’s NASCAR action.

The first one to hit pit road was the very purple Toyota Supra No. 20 car set to be driven by Joe Gibbs Racing’s John Hunter Nemechek:
02:34 PM June 30, 2023
NASCAR stars throw first pitch before Cubs game
By Satchel Price

Three NASCAR drivers set to race in downtown Chicago this weekend — Bubba Wallace, Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick — took a pit stop at Wrigley Field on Friday to throw out the first pitch before the Cubs game.
02:24 PM June 30, 2023
NASCAR haulers arrive in the city for race weekend
By Satchel Price

With only one day left until the beginning of the NASCAR races in Chicago, massive semitrailer trucks hauling the stock cars arrived in the city Friday morning.

It’s not difficult to tell they’re not your usual semis: Each one is covered in the same colorful branding used by the vehicles set to race.
02:01 PM June 30, 2023
Rain or shine: NASCAR Chicago Street Race says it’s ready for weather
By David Struett

Rain is forecast during this weekend’s NASCAR Chicago Street Race, but a shower won’t necessarily put the brakes on the downtown event.

NASCAR is equipping the race cars to handle wet track surfaces, with a few modifications, including rain tires, windshield wipers and a red, blinking taillight.

The real hazard is lightning, which would force organizers to postpone a race, according to Street Course President Julie Giese.

If Saturday’s Xfinity race is postponed for weather, the race will be moved to Sunday morning and be run before the Cup race that afternoon.

If one or both races are canceled on Sunday for weather, they will be held on Monday, the last day available for NASCAR races around Grant Park.

Read the full story here.