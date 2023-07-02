The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 2, 2023
NASCAR Chicago: The race, the rain delay and more from Sunday in photos

Shane Van Gisbergen won the Grant Park 220 to wrap up NASCAR’s first weekend in Chicago. See how Sun-Times photographers’ captured Sunday on NASCAR weekend.

By  Rich Hein
   
Denny Hamlin races past The Spearman statue during the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Chicago Street Race Sunday.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Following rain delays that cut the race short by 25 laps, Shane Van Gisbergen won the Grant Park 220 to wrap up NASCAR’s first weekend in Chicago. The race came down to the final laps as the drivers tried to handle the challenges of a narrow and wet track.

Van Gisbergen’s victory came after the rainiest July 2 on record poured down on the city throughout the morning and afternoon. Once the rain finally let up close to 5 p.m., crews worked to get the race off around 5:37 p.m.

Below, check out how Sun-Times photographers’ captured Sunday on NASCAR weekend.

NASCAR race cars drive north on East Columbus Plaza Drive during the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Sunday.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Corey LaJoie tailgates another NASCAR race car during the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Sunday.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Kyle Busch’s car is repaired with duct tape following a crash in to a tire wall at the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

NASCAR race cars climb up Columbus Plaza during the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Fans watch a crash on the screen during the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Street Race.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

NASCARs go around on one of the turns at Roosevelt and Columbus in the final lap of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race, Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Spectators watch as NASCARs go around one of the turns at Roosevelt and Columbus in the final lap of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race, Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Spectators watch as NASCARs go around one of the turns at Roosevelt and Columbus in the final lap of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race, Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Mayor Brandon Johnson is covered with umbrellas as he walks through pit road during the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Street Race.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Fans endure the pouring rain prior to the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Street Race Sunday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

NASCAR race cars drive north on East Columbus Plaza Drive during the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Sunday, July 2, 2023 in Chicago.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Cars race through Turn 8 on the second day of NASCAR’s first street race in downtown Chicago on Sunday, July 2, 2023. The NASCAR Cup Series’ Inaugural Grant Park 220 resumed after a hold due to heavy rain and flooding.

Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Time

Cars race through Turn 8 on the second day of NASCAR’s first street race in downtown Chicago on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Time

Cars race through Turn 8 on the second day of NASCAR’s first street race in downtown Chicago on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Time

Cars race down S. Michigan Ave during the second day of NASCAR’s first street race in downtown Chicago on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Time

Second day of NASCAR’s first street race in downtown Chicago on Sunday, July 2, 2023. The NASCAR Cup Series’ Inaugural Grant Park 220 race resumed after a hold due to heavy rain and flooding.

Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Time

Cars race down S. Michigan Ave during the second day of NASCAR’s first street race in downtown Chicago on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Time

Cars race through Turn 8 on the second day of NASCAR’s first street race in downtown Chicago on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Time

Cars race down S. Michigan Ave during the second day of NASCAR’s first street race in downtown Chicago on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Time

Rain pours on the various NASCAR teams in pit road prior the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Street Race.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Fans take a photo with NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace in Pit Road.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Fans wait in the stands on the second day of NASCAR’s first street race in downtown Chicago on Sunday, July 2, 2023. The NASCAR Cup Series’ Inaugural Grant Park 220 race was put on hold due to heavy rain and flooding.

Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Time

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson gives a thumbs up during racer intros.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A NASCAR vehicle drives by pit road during the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Street Race.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Race cars race by during the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Street Race, Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Attendees show their wrist band to gain access at one of the pedestrian bridges.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Fans watch a replay of three vehicles crashing into a barrier.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A fan walks through a puddle during the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Street Race.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Team of NASCAR driver Noah Gragson unveils his vehicle to being race prep prior to the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Street Race, Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Team of NASCAR driver Erik Jones begins race prep prior to the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Street Race, Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Team of NASCAR driver Erik Jones and other racers begins race prep prior to the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Street Race, Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Team members and fans hold their hand to their chest during the pledge of allegiance.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A NASCAR vehicle drives by pit road during the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Street Race, Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Jet dryers attempt to dry off the race track prior to the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Street Race Sunday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Race cars race by during the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Street Race, Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Race cars race by during the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Street Race, Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Team of NASCAR driver Noah Gragson unveils his vehicle to being race prep prior to the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Street Race, Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Fans cheer as the green flag is waved to start the race.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Fans endure the pouring rain prior to the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Street Race.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Fans endure the pouring rain prior to the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Street Race.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Fans endure the pouring rain prior to the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Street Race.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A person with an umbrella leans on the Parker Chase “Ontivity” #24 car at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Sunday, July 2, 2023 in Chicago.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Pickup trucks with dryers attached make laps on the course to remove the water at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Sunday.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Crews and racers congregate in pit row at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Sunday, July 2, 2023 in Chicago.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

A person jumps over a puddle on their way out of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race Sunday.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

People walk through large puddles to reach the North Entrance of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Sunday.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Members of the Kauling Racing team push water off the top of their tent in the garage area.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

People walk to find shelter under the Paddock Club.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

People seek shelter under the Paddock Club.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

People seek shelter under the Paddock Club.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

A person walks through a large puddle south of Buckingham Fountain.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

People in ponchos walk towards the track.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Cole Custer’s NASCAR race car is moved out of pit row after winning the Loop 121 NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields speaks to the media.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields speaks to the media.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

