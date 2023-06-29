The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 29, 2023
Highland Park parade shooting News Suburban Chicago

In the year after Highland Park parade mass shooting, advocacy becomes a way of coping, ‘doing the work they can’t do’

Several people who witnessed last year’s massacre rallied outside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, where judges heard a challenge to the Illinois assault weapons ban.

By  Sophie Sherry
   
SHARE In the year after Highland Park parade mass shooting, advocacy becomes a way of coping, ‘doing the work they can’t do’
merlin_114350802.jpg

Abby Kisicki stands outside of the Dirksen Federal Building in the Loop after a rally for the ban of assault weapons, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Three federal appellate judges confronted lawyers challenging Illinois’ ban on assault weapons, passed in the wake of the mass shooting in Highland Park that is nearing its one-year anniversary.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Every day for the last year, Abby Kisicki has wondered why she and her parents survived the mass shooting at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade that killed seven people and wounded dozens of others.

She has gotten through those days by becoming an advocate for gun control, believing she is fighting for “the seven” by “doing the work they can’t do themselves.”

“I find meaning, and it’s how I cope — the advocacy,” Kisicki said outside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, where judges were hearing arguments about overturning the state’s assault weapons ban. “It could have been me or my parents … There’s no reason the people who died are the people who died. They don’t have a voice anymore. And that is so insulting and so violating.”

That’s what brought her and others from Highland Park to the courthouse.

“We’re coming together, we’re validating each other, and the more we do that, the more we’re able to increase our power,” Kisicki said. “Even though they’re in there, and we’re out here on the street … they’re going to know we are here.”

Kisicki was one of dozens of gun violence prevention advocates who gathered to protest the legal challenge to a ban that was prompted by the Highland Park massacre. 

“It is insulting the fact that they’re getting sued,” Kisicki said. “I would say it’s insulting around the year mark, [but] it’s insulting anytime.” 

After the shooting, Kisicki felt the need to jump into action but followed her family’s advice and took time to recover. Toward the end of last summer, she started reaching out to other youth advocates and in the fall took on the role of community engagement associate at the Newtown Action Alliance.

Ashbey Beasley, Highland Park survivor and activist after a rally for the ban of assault weapons outside of the Dirksen Federal Building in the Loop, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Three federal appellate judges confronted lawyers challenging Illinois’ ban on assault weapons, passed in the wake of the mass shooting in Highland Park that is nearing its one-year anniversary.

Ashbey Beasley, Highland Park survivor and activist after a rally for the ban of assault weapons outside of the Dirksen Federal Building in the Loop, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Three federal appellate judges confronted lawyers challenging Illinois’ ban on assault weapons, passed in the wake of the mass shooting in Highland Park that is nearing its one-year anniversary.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Also at the courthouse Thursday was Ashbey Beasley, who has made dozens of trips to Washington and Springfield and spoken to hundreds of lawmakers on behalf of assault weapons bans. 

“On July 4 of last year, my 6-year-old son and I ran for our lives after a man opened fire on our hometown parade with an AR-15 style weapon,” Beasley said as she stood with her son. “The most profound thing that I’ve learned over the last 11 months is that we don’t talk about mass shootings in a way that includes the entire impact they have on communities.”

Beasley helped work on the Protect Illinois Communities Act, which was signed into law in January, banning the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and devices called switches that turn semi-automatic weapons into machine guns.

Related

It did not take long before a Naperville gunshot owner and the National Association for Gun Rights sued the state. 

“This lawsuit is a direct attack on our democracy,” Beasley said. “We elected legislators who supported gun safety legislation. And when tragedy and gun violence hit our state, they stepped up and passed this law to keep us safe. We are not going to stop fighting.” 

Robert Bevis, the Naperville gun shop owner who is challenging the law, also was at Dirksen Thursday and said the ban will “stop law-abiding citizens from having these firearms and attack our Second Amendment rights.”

Related

“They are successfully putting me out of business,” Bevis told reporters. “These laws have completely killed our business.”

merlin_114350794.jpg

Rachel Jacoby, a Highland Park resident and organizer of March for Our Lives, gives a speech outside of the Dirksen Federal Building in the Loop, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Three federal appellate judges confronted lawyers challenging Illinois’ ban on assault weapons, passed in the wake of the mass shooting in Highland Park that is nearing its one-year anniversary. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Rachel Jacoby, a Highland Park resident and organizer of March for Our Lives, helped plan Thursday’s rally — one of many she has led in the year since the shooting. 

“My generation, Gen Z, is sick and tired of living in fear,” Jacoby said. “We’ve grown up in a society where gun violence is a daily occurrence and haunts us everywhere we go. We cannot sit in our classrooms, go to the bank, dance in a club or attend our Independence Day parade without wondering if we will be the next victims of gun violence.”

When a speaker asked the crowd, ‘Who has lost someone to gun violence,’ nearly everyone raised a hand.

Kisicki said she does not want to attend a memorial event in Highland Park because she spends every day remembering. 

“It’s my reality already,” she said. “I think about it so much. We all do. It’s added this heavy layer to our community that will never quite be gone. We always think about it.”

Related

Next Up In Highland Park shooting
Judge wants trial this year for father of accused Highland Park parade shooter
Bears surprise Highland Park’s Cooper Roberts with wheelchair for the beach
Democrats’ all-gender bathroom, gun lawsuit bills prompt heated debate — with GOP warnings of court challenges, violence
No ‘slam-dunk’ in potential precedent-setting case against Highland Park shooting suspect’s father, experts say
Highland Park shooting suspect’s trial date could be set in September
Illinois’ assault weapons ban back in effect for now after ruling by federal appeals judge in Chicago
The Latest
Bleachers are set up as the city prepares for the 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race on South Columbus Drive near Buckingham Fountain, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
NASCAR In Chicago
Rain or shine: NASCAR Chicago Street Race says it’s ready for weather
NASCAR is equipping its race cars to handle a downpour, adding rain tires, windshield wipers and a red, blinking tail light.
By David Struett
 
STEM_052023_9.jpg
Photography
STEM workshops gets students behind the wheel in an eRacing simulator
Chicago-area students take part in a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math course with hands-on racing time and a chance to build a component for an automobile.
By Pat Nabong
 
The Blackhawks selected Adam Gajan in the second round of the NHL draft on Thursday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Day 2 draft class headlined by Adam Gajan, Roman Kantserov
The Hawks completed their 11-man 2023 class by selecting goaltender Gajan, defenseman Janne Peltonen and seven forwards — Roman Kantserov, Martin Misiak, Nick Lardis, Jiri Felcman, Alex Pharand, Marcel Marcel and Milton Oscarson — on Thursday.
By Ben Pope
 
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson smiles and waves as his first City Council meeting wraps up at City Hall on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Fran Spielman Show
Brandon Johnson building consensus behind the scenes before delivering progressive agenda, top aide says
The mayor risks disappointing progressive voters who put him in office, but deputy chief of staff Cristina Pacione-Zayas isn’t concerned. In fact, the former state senator expects her fellow progressives to keep the heat on.
By Fran Spielman
 
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace speaks to reporters Wednesday before the start of Bubba’s Block Party at The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center on the South Side.
NASCAR In Chicago
Like him or not, NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace isn’t trying to reach ‘people who will never change’
The Cup Series’ only Black full-time driver brought insight and advice along with the No. 23 Toyota to Chicago, where he will compete Sunday in the Grant Park 220.
By Steve Greenberg
 