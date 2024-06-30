The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 30, 2024
Highland Park parade shooting News Metro/State

Highland Park shooting victim’s family sues Smith & Wesson

The family of Eduardo Uvaldo, who was one of 7 people killed in the July 4, 2022, mass shooting, filed suit Friday, alleging gun maker Smith & Wesson marketed AR-15-style rifles to teenagers.

By  Daily Herald
   
image (16).png

Eduardo Uvaldo

Sun-Times file

The family of a Waukegan man killed at Highland Park’s 2022 Fourth of July parade is suing gun maker Smith & Wesson, alleging it marketed an AR-15-style weapon to teenagers despite its use in mass shootings.

The lawsuit was filed Friday on behalf of the family of Eduardo Uvaldo, one of seven people killed in the mass shooting. A group of survivors and families of children who were at the parade also are part of the lawsuit.

“Eduardo was a kind, loving, hardworking man who adored his family,” the Uvaldo family said in a joint statement. “He was taken too soon because of the actions of both a disturbed man and the greedy corporation that made and marketed his weapon.”

A representative of Smith & Wesson couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. The complaint also names Budgsunshop.com and Red Dot Arms, alleging both sold the weapon to someone they knew was not allowed to have it.

Robert E. Crimo III faces 21 counts of first-degree murder and dozens of other charges stemming from the shooting, which also wounded nearly 50 people ranging in age from 8 to 88. The 23-year-old Highwood man was expected to plead guilty on Wednesday, but backed out of the deal at the last minute.

For more on this story, go to Dailyherald.com.

