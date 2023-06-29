The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 30, 2023
Politics News

Cook County judge removed from ‘judicial duties’ following accusations of racist comments and witness tampering

Cook County Judge William Hooks is accused of making racist remarks about Arab American men during a January meeting and improperly contacting prosecutors afterwards.

By  Mary Norkol
 Updated  
SHARE Cook County judge removed from ‘judicial duties’ following accusations of racist comments and witness tampering
merlin_97958930.jpg

Judge William Hooks has been removed from judicial duties after he was accused of making racist comments and interfering with witnesses.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times (file)

A Cook County judge accused of making racist remarks and “witness interference and tampering” has now been removed from judicial duties.

Judge William Hooks made inappropriate and racist comments about Arab American men in a January meeting with prosecutors, attorney Matthew Fakhoury claimed in a recent court filing.

He then contacted prosecutors who were also at the meeting, a move Fahhoury said amounted to witness tampering.

Related

On Thursday, the Cook County Circuit Court executive committee responded with a special order authorizing an investigation by the court system’s Judicial Inquiry Board and “assigning Judge Hooks to restricted duties or duties other than judicial duties.”

Chief Judge Timothy Evans said the order “was issued to promote public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary and is effective immediately,”

Hooks is accused of a variety of remarks, including speaking “stereotypically” about people accused of domestic violence, records show. “Middle Eastern men are also controlling and abusive,” Hooks said in the January meeting, according to Fakhoury’s motion.

Related

“I would shoot and kill men like that from Middle Eastern countries,” Hooks continued, referring to his military service, the motion states. Fakhoury requested a new judge, arguing Hooks couldn’t be fair and impartial, and Hooks removed himself from the case.

Related

Another filing states Hooks improperly contacted prosecutors who were present at the January meeting to discuss their memory of the events. Judges are legally forbidden from discussing a case with one party while the other side is absent.

Initially missing the call, one assistant state’s attorney returned the call after receiving texts from Hooks, the motion says. Once on the phone, Hooks asked if she recalled the meeting and told her that Fakhoury had filed a motion alleging he had “said something discriminating against Arab men.”

Related

Hooks insisted that “he would never say something like that and that she would have called him out on it if he did.” The prosecutor was “uncomfortable” during the call and she “did not know how to respond,” according to the disclosure statement.

Hooks then saw another prosecutor last week at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse and tried to speak with him in chambers, telling him, “I just wanted to say about this whole situation, I hope you know I did not threaten to kill that man,” according to a disclosure statement filed by the state’s attorney’s office.

The prosecutor interrupted the judge and declined to discuss the matter further, the filing states, and the conversation ended.

Related

Fakhoury haws called the judge’s alleged actions “not only unprofessional, unethical and illegal but may also rise to the level of witness interference and tampering.”

He continued: “The attempted cover-up of the prejudicial, offensive, unethical and racist conduct exhibited by Judge Hooks ... is further evidence of his personal bias against me and my client.”

Hooks couldn’t be reached for comment.

Fakhoury declined to comment Thursday but told the Chicago Sun-Times last week that the prosecutors displayed courage by informing him of the contact they had with Hooks following the accusations.

“This shows that no one is above the law, including Judge Hooks,” Fakhoury said last week.

Contributing: Matthew Hendrickson

Next Up In The Watchdogs
Judge’s ‘people like you’ tirade on Chicago violence didn’t cross the line, appeals court rules
Anjanette Young search among at least 21 ‘wrong raids’ by Chicago police from 2017 through 2020; poor records hide true number
Woman gets 3 years for helping brother hide more than $300,000 after collapse of Bridgeport bank
Supreme Court to hear decorated Army vet’s claim that VA shortchanged his GI Bill benefits
Madigan’s ex-chief of staff wants judge to block feds from playing roughly 100 recordings at perjury trial
Pension stripped from former state lawmaker who called bribes he passed to another pol ‘the jackpot’
The Latest
AP23181003149266.jpg
News
Man wanted on Jan. 6 charges arrested with weapons near Barack Obama’s Washington home
Sources said Taylor Taranto had made social media threats against a public figure and was found with weapons and materials to create an explosive device.
By Associated Press
 
This image provided by Salt &amp; Straw shows a variety of the West Coast ice creamery’s unique flavors. The company offers interesting combos like Pistachio with Saffron, and Hibiscus and Coconut. Others sound like a warm hug in gelid form: Jasmine Milk Tea laced with chocolate-coated almond slivers, or Rhubarb Crumble with Toasted Anise.
Taste
Creative ice cream flavors could make this a sweet, savory, scoop-worthy summer
The world of ice cream isn’t immune to change, and like any culinary domain, it’s evolving. Recent years have seen an explosion of novel flavor combos.
By Associated Press
 
A man was killed in a Belmont Cragin shooting early Saturday.
Crime
Boy, 16, shot in Chicago Lawn
He was shot in the right knee and was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_114350802.jpg
Highland Park parade shooting
In the year after Highland Park parade mass shooting, advocacy becomes a way of coping, ‘doing the work they can’t do’
Several people who witnessed last year’s massacre rallied outside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, where judges heard a challenge to the Illinois assault weapons ban.
By Sophie Sherry
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My friends and family all have talents, but I have none
Housewife’s lack of accomplishments is hurting her self-esteem.
By Abigail Van Buren
 