Wednesday, June 7, 2023
We have the right tools to do more against tuberculosis

Improved screening is important, and the treatment for latent TB has made great strides, a biotech firm director writes.

Letters to the Editor
   
An estimated 13 million people in the U.S. are estimated to have latent TB, and up to 10% could end up with active and highly contagious TB disease.

Together with others working to end tuberculosis, I commend the recent opinion piece in the Sun-Times by Dr. Sheela Shenoi. The op-ed accurately states that cases of latent TB infection and active TB disease are rising in the United States and globally, in large part due to the diversion of testing resources and public health outreach for TB that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As someone in the industry, I would also note the lack of funding and attention put on higher-risk areas, such as remote, rural and border cities in the U.S. 

There are two proactive, common sense steps we can take today in lieu of the needed vaccination. First, we can screen for latent TB with fast, widely available and recommended blood tests (IGRAs), such as QuantiFERON. Second, once identified through screening, people with latent TB can be cured before the infection becomes active and potentially deadly. Both steps protect the individual, our communities and the global population.

An estimated 13 million people in the U.S. are estimated to have latent TB, and up to 10% could end up with active and highly contagious TB disease at any point in their lives, even with healthy immune systems. Those who have or develop weakened immune systems, including cancer patents and those who have HIV or transplants, are at much higher risk of developing active TB disease and should be screened, according to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.

The treatment for latent TB has made great strides and improves clinical outcomes as demonstrated in several studies. In addition, treating TB before it becomes active has fewer long-term complications.

Together with my colleagues at the biotechnology firm QIAGEN who are working daily with public health officials and community groups to educate people about TB and support testing in at-risk communities, I support the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s efforts to increase awareness through their Think, Test, Treat Program, which is also aligned with building awareness in both the medical and public spheres.

Samantha Beres, director of public health, QIAGEN
Germantown, Maryland

Republicans are scared of everything but their dangerous leaders

Republicans seem to be very concerned with what their children are being exposed to, going as far as wanting to ban books — even the Bible. Yet they are evidently fine with their children being exposed to dangerous lunatics like Donald Trump, George Santos, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz. Let’s include Matt Gaetz, who was investigated in a sex- trafficking case involving a 17-year-old girl, in there also.

Maybe Republicans aren’t that concerned about their children as they appear.

Thomas Bajorek, Burbank

Orr Academy High School students, Dmariya Haggard (left) and Destiny King (right) celebrate their scholarship offers with Principal Dr. Shanele Andrews at Orr Academy High School at 730 N. Pulaski Rd on the west side, Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Education
CPS seniors get record scholarship money
Schools CEO Pedro Martinez says “the pandemic caused a lot of challenges for our city and our district,” particularly for this year’s graduating seniors, who were high school freshmen when schools shut down.
By Nader Issa
 
State Sen. Terry Link
Chicago corruption trials
Former state Sen. Terry Link testifies about his cooperation with FBI — which he once denied
Link gave his testimony in the trial of businessman James T. Weiss, who is accused of bribing Link and former state Rep. Luis Arroyo. Arroyo has pleaded guilty to the scheme and is serving a nearly five-year prison sentence.
By Jon Seidel
 
Comedy Dance Chicago’s Alexa Erbach and Terrence Morris are front and center in “Love Hurts” at iO Theater.
Comedy
Comedy Dance Chicago gets mixed results in latest mashup of sketch, physical comedy and song
The pieces speak for themselves, and the group performs best when they adopt a pithy approach.
By Steve Heisler | For the Sun-Times
 
The information collected in an annual exam can help patients get a better understanding of their physical well-being
Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Yearly physicals set baseline for your healthcare
For some primary healthcare providers, the annual physical is an overall assessment of health and a chance to reconnect with the patient, take stock of the previous year, assess any changes and set new goals and plans for the future.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 
In 1998, Linda Ginzel and Boaz Keysar, two University of Chicago psychology professors, lost their son, Danny, when his portable crib collapsed and strangled him. The couple has spent the past 25 years working on child product safety.
Metro/State
U. of C. couple whose son died in crib accident have spent 25 years trying to prevent similar tragedies
Linda Ginzel and Boaz Keysar created Kids In Danger in 1998 just a few weeks after their son Danny’s death.
By Stefano Esposito
 