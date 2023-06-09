The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 9, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Teachers, take time to listen and reach out to LGBTQ+ students

By politicizing sexual and gender identity, we’ve made it harder to support a group of students who often feel marginalized. We need to do better.

Politicians should invest more resources in mental health for our LGBTQ+ youth instead of demonizing them. Teachers can help by talking about and affirming our LGBTQ+ students in Pride Month and every other month, writes Nikhil Bhatia, candidate for U.S. Congress for Illinois’ 7th District.

June is a special time for us teachers as we celebrate the end of our journey with students. It should also be a time for reflection as we consider Pride Month and the role we have to play in all of our students’ lives.

Recently, national discourse around education has been focused on what kids shouldn’t talk about: gender identity, race or some aspects of history. But there has been little consideration for how to support our LGBTQ+ students. 

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, LGBTQ+ teens are twice as likely as their peers to express feelings of hopelessness, and three times as likely to have suicidal ideations. They also self-report to feeling disconnected at school. It’s no wonder why.

The recent “Don’t Say Gay” bill in Florida and similar legislation in other states will continue to alienate a group of students that we need to call in, not push out. By refusing to acknowledge the existence of the LGBTQ+ community, we are sending a message to students that there is something wrong with them. The truth, however, is that there’s something wrong with politicians who will scapegoat gay and transgender kids for their own benefit.

Our call as educators is to teach and nurture all students. By politicizing sexual and gender identity, we’ve made it harder to support a group of students who often feel marginalized. We need to do better. Politicians can start by investing more resources in mental health for our youth instead of demonizing them. As teachers, we can start by talking about and affirming our LGBTQ+ students in Pride Month and every other month. Our kids are crying out for help. It’s time we listen.

Nikhil Bhatia, teacher at Gary Comer School and candidate for U.S. Congress for Illinois’ 7th District, University Village

PGA’s swing and a miss

I have played golf most of my life and enjoyed it. I’m 76 and in a wheelchair and play no more, but enjoy watching it. Unfortunately, the PGA Tour has taken that away from me by merging with the Saudi-funded rival LIV Golf. The PGA Tour sold out, and I will never watch men’s golf again. I will continue to watch women’s golf because I’m sure that Saudi Arabia won’t buy them out.

I hope PGA Tour officials enjoy the big bucks, because that is what certainly caused them to lose their integrity.

Adam Bruettig, Tinley Park

Pence and his two contradictory cents

Referring to Donald Trump, Mike Pence said, “Anyone who puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States.”

Then, he went on to say he will “absolutely support the Republican nominee,” even if it is Trump.

No inconsistency here whatsoever. 

Ted Staroscik, Darien

