The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 10, 2023
College Sports Sports

The Score reports on Northwestern baseball program’s ‘toxic environment’

Afternoon host Danny Parkins detailed coach Jim Foster’s bullying and abusive behavior that was the subject of a university investigation. But the school didn’t talk to any players in the program. Parkins did.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
SHARE The Score reports on Northwestern baseball program’s ‘toxic environment’
Screenshot_2023_07_10_155624.png

Northwestern Athletics

Scandalous behavior in Northwestern athletics isn’t limited to football.

Danny Parkins, afternoon co-host at The Score, reported on his show Monday that Northwestern coach Jim Foster “was the subject of an HR investigation that found him to have violated university policy by engaging in bullying and abusive behavior.” But Parkins said the school did not speak with any players on the team.

“I received a tip Sunday on the heels of the spotlight on the athletic department because of football,” Parkins said. “And then as you pulled at the thread, it just kept going and going and going.”

The football program, under coach Pat Fitzgerald, is under heightened scrutiny after the Daily Northwestern student newspaper revealed specifics of hazing incidents after the university suspended Fitzgerald two weeks without pay following an investigation.

Parkins said he spoke Sunday and Monday with nine sources around Northwestern baseball, including former coaches, people close to the program and current and former players. He also said he spoke with Foster for 30 minutes. Deviating from his regular show, Parkins read from prepared copy:

“Jim Foster has created a toxic environment that has run off coaches, broken the spirits of his team to the point where they likely will not be able to field a full roster this year and was the subject of an HR investigation that found him to have violated university policy by engaging in bullying and abusive behavior, making inappropriate comments about a female staffer and speaking negatively about his staff to other staff members. He also is alleged to have made comments that were racially insensitive and discouraged members of the team from seeking medical attention for their injuries.

“The university report did not find enough evidence to corroborate those allegations. However, the university did not speak to any players on the team while investigating those allegations. I did. And I have the specifics on all of the above allegations.”

More to come ...

