Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Northwestern hazing scandal

News coverage and commentary on the Northwestern University hazing scandal that led to the firing of longtime football coach Pat Fitzgerald.

A former Northwestern player has sued fired football coach Pat Fitzgerald and other university officials.
Former football player sues Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern leaders in hazing scandal
The player, identified in the lawsuit as John Doe, alleged Tuesday in the Cook County Court that Fitzgerald, Northwestern University President Michael Schill, the board of trustees and athletic director Derrick Gragg enabled and concealed sexual misconduct and racial discrimination.
By Larry Lage | Associated Press
 
Screen_Shot_2023_07_17_at_9.13.08_PM.png
This is where Northwestern’s hazing mess gets really ugly
With lawyers becoming involved, who knows what lies ahead in this scandal?
By Rick Telander
 
Eight former Northwestern football players have hired civil rights attorney Ben Crump.
College Sports
Eight former Northwestern football players hire lawyer for possible hazing lawsuit
“Sadly, our research suggests that this kind of abuse of student athletes may be far more common on college campuses than we know, because there is tremendous pressure to keep quiet,” attorney Ben Crump said. “It’s time for a reckoning to protect young athletes.”
By USA Today Sports
 
Former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald encouraging his team during a 2021 game against Indiana State.
College Sports
Northwestern and the cost of wanting to be big-time in college sports
The hazing scandal that led to football coach Pat Fitzgerald’s firing has shone a harsh spotlight on the school.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald.
College Sports
Polling Place: Did Northwestern do the right thing in firing football coach Pat Fitzgerald?
Voters supported the firing by a large margin, despite Fitzgerald’s claims that he was unaware of the alleged hazing in his program that an independent investigation found likely to have occurred.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Northwestern athletic director Derrick Gragg during a men’s basketball game at Welsh-Ryan Arena in 2023.
College Sports
On list of Northwestern questions still unanswered: Where is AD Derrick Gragg’s leadership?
Does Gragg have any real authority over the football program, or does that authority quietly reside, as some insiders indicate, with the board of trustees and the school’s preeminent benefactor, former insurance magnate and billionaire alum Pat Ryan?
By Steve Greenberg
 
Northwestern University football team field game
College Sports
Northwestern promotes David Braun to interim football coach, replacing Pat Fitzgerald
The university had hired Braun as defensive coordinator six months ago. He replaces the former coach after a hazing scandal.
By Sun-Times wires
 
Michael Wilbon, a South Side native, is a Northwestern alum and a member of the university’s board of trustees.
Sports Media
Amid hazing scandal, Northwestern has another conflict on its board of trustees
I don’t understand how anyone schooled in journalism can toss aside the press hat they wore for decades while the press covers a story that’s right under their nose.
By Jeff Agrest
 
