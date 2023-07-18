Northwestern hazing scandal
News coverage and commentary on the Northwestern University hazing scandal that led to the firing of longtime football coach Pat Fitzgerald.
The player, identified in the lawsuit as John Doe, alleged Tuesday in the Cook County Court that Fitzgerald, Northwestern University President Michael Schill, the board of trustees and athletic director Derrick Gragg enabled and concealed sexual misconduct and racial discrimination.
With lawyers becoming involved, who knows what lies ahead in this scandal?
“Sadly, our research suggests that this kind of abuse of student athletes may be far more common on college campuses than we know, because there is tremendous pressure to keep quiet,” attorney Ben Crump said. “It’s time for a reckoning to protect young athletes.”
The hazing scandal that led to football coach Pat Fitzgerald’s firing has shone a harsh spotlight on the school.
Voters supported the firing by a large margin, despite Fitzgerald’s claims that he was unaware of the alleged hazing in his program that an independent investigation found likely to have occurred.
Does Gragg have any real authority over the football program, or does that authority quietly reside, as some insiders indicate, with the board of trustees and the school’s preeminent benefactor, former insurance magnate and billionaire alum Pat Ryan?
The university had hired Braun as defensive coordinator six months ago. He replaces the former coach after a hazing scandal.
I don’t understand how anyone schooled in journalism can toss aside the press hat they wore for decades while the press covers a story that’s right under their nose.
