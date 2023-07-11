The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Springfield News Politics

London bridges? Pritzker to lead United Kingdom trade mission with state business and education leaders

Gov. J.B. Pritzker in January traveled to Davos, Switzerland to speak at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting and promote the state’s achievements. And more international trips are in the works, according to his office.

By  Tina Sfondeles
   
SHARE London bridges? Pritzker to lead United Kingdom trade mission with state business and education leaders
Gov. J.B. Pritzker at The Old Post Office during President Joe Biden’s visit on&nbsp;June 28.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker at The Old Post Office during President Joe Biden’s visit on June 28.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times file

Gov. J.B. Pritzker will jet off to the United Kingdom Tuesday night for the first leg of a trade mission that includes meetings in London to strengthen economic cooperation between Illinois and Great Britain.

Pritzker plans to first attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed from Thursday though Sunday, in West Sussex, where he’ll discuss the state’s commitment to electric vehicle manufacturing with automobile and parts manufacturing leaders, the governor’s office said. He’ll also speak on a panel titled “Lawmakers and Infrastructure: The Context for the New Mobility.”

On Sunday, the governor will join a delegation of business and education leaders to meet with counterparts in London to discuss economic cooperation when it comes to manufacturing, clean energy and technology, quantum, hospitality and real estate. The governors’ office said Pritzker will return to Illinois on July 20.

Pritzker in January traveled to Davos, Switzerland to speak at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting and promote the state’s achievements. And more international trips are in the works, according to his office.

“Now that travel is easier post-COVID, the governor’s office is looking forward to planning more international trips, including to Asia, potentially Canada, and also Mexico,” spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh told the Sun-Times.

First Lady M.K. Pritzker, Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, and Pritzker’s chief of staff Anne Caprara are among those joining Pritzker on the London mission trip.

Education leaders include University of Illinois President Tim Killeen, University of Illinois Vice President Jay Walsh, University of Chicago Executive Vice President Juan de Pablo and Illinois Institute of Technology President Raj Echambadi.

Business leaders embarking on the mission trip include Nicor Gas President Wendell Dallas and People’s Gas and North Shore Gas President Torrence Hinton.

The United Kingdom is Illinois’ 9th largest export market, with Illinois exports to the nation totaling $1.94 billion in 2022.

Next Up In Politics
DUI, reckless homicide charges for driver in wrong-way CTA bus crash that killed Chicago woman celebrating birthday
Ex-top aide to Madigan kept the former House speaker’s lawyer informed about meeting with FBI agents, prosecutors say
Ethics reform not enough to restore public confidence in partisan Supreme Court
NATO summit boosted by deal to advance Sweden’s bid to join alliance
NASCAR Chicago Street Race is over, but some streets near Grant Park still closed
Conyears-Ervin in a switch, poised to challenge Rep. Danny Davis in 7th District primary
The Latest
Ben Gordon
Bulls
Former Bulls player Ben Gordon pleads not guilty in disturbance at Connecticut shop
Gordon pleaded not guilty Tuesday to weapons and threatening charges.
By Dave Collins | AP
 
Chicago
DUI, reckless homicide charges for driver in wrong-way CTA bus crash that killed Chicago woman celebrating birthday
Charice Rush, 37, was out with friends after a late night of celebrating her birthday when the car she was riding in drove the wrong way on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, colliding with a CTA bus about 6 a.m. Sunday.
By Allison Novelo
 
This 2019 photo shows Mikala Jones at Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California, holding a surfboard.
Obituaries
Mikala Jones, Hawaii surfer and filmmaker, dies at 44
Jones, known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of barreling waves, died after a surfing accident in Indonesia.
By Audrey McAvoy | Associated Press
 
This Sept. 2, 2017, file photo shows Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald looking on against Nevada during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill.
Metro/State
Northwestern students react to firing of football coach Pat Fitzgerald, hazing allegations
Students question what will happen next and how the larger conversation surrounding hazing in college sports might shift.
By Jacquelyne Germain
 
The 1982 funeral of three members of the same family who died from taking tainted Tylenol: Adam, Stanley and Theresa Janus.
Columnists
Tylenol killings and the mystery of murder
We’ve perfected blister packs; empathy to others, not so much.
By Neil Steinberg
 