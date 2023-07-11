The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Nation/World News Metro/State

Trump lawyers ask judge to postpone trial without setting a date in classified documents case

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump cited challenges to selecting jurors and concerns about whether he would get a fair trial before the November 2024 election.

By  ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON / Associated Press
   
SHARE Trump lawyers ask judge to postpone trial without setting a date in classified documents case
Election_2024_Trump.jpg

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Davenport, Iowa in March. Trump is the current front-runner for the GOP nomination.

Associated Press

MIAMI — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are asking a judge to postpone his criminal trial without setting a new date as he stands accused of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Florida estate.

In a filing late Monday, Trump’s defense attorneys said the case was “extraordinary,” with a large volume of documents and footage to be reviewed as the former president leads the race for the Republican nomination to unseat President Joe Biden. They cited challenges to select jurors and concerns about whether he would get a fair trial if scheduled before the November 2024 election.

Related

“The government’s request to begin a trial of this magnitude within six months of indictment is unreasonable, telling, and would result in a miscarriage of justice,” said the document filed by Chris Kise, one of Trump’s lawyers.

The Justice Department had previously proposed to set the trial date for Dec. 11.

Earlier on Monday, Trump’s lawyers filed paperwork saying they agreed with federal prosecutors to delay to next week a pretrial hearing that specifically discusses how classified information will be handled in court.

Related

The hearing to discuss the Classified Information Procedures Act had previously been set for Friday. But an attorney for Trump’s valet, Walt Nauta, who was charged alongside the former president, said he has another bench trial this week in Washington preventing him from appearing Friday in South Florida.

Walt_Nauta.jpg

Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump, in Miami on July 6.

Associated Press

The attorneys said in their filing that they can appear at the pretrial conference to go over the 1980 law on July 18, adding they had also checked with U.S. attorneys on moving the date.

Related

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon agreed to the new date on Tuesday.

Trump and Nauta were charged in a 38-count indictment with conspiring to hide classified documents at Mar-a-Lago from federal investigators. Both men have pleaded not guilty.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has slammed the prosecution as an effort to hurt his bid to reclaim the White House in 2024.

Next Up In News
Man fatally shot in South Chicago
Boil order lifted for final Aqua Illinois customers in southern Lake County
Bank of America hit with $250M in fines, customer refunds for ‘double-dipping’ fees, fake accounts
Suspect charged in shooting of 9-year-old boy celebrating his grandmother’s birthday in Franklin Park
Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, released from California prison
Special Olympics campers try new sports at Northerly Island
The Latest
Fans look up at the marquee outside of Wrigley Field.
Cubs
Wrigley Field under consideration for 2025 All-Star Game
Wrigley Field last hosted the All-Stars in 1990.
By Associated Press
 
The White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. bats during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby.
White Sox
White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. will miss All-Star Game
The Sox said Robert felt tightness in his right calf during Monday’s Home Run Derby and is listed as day-to-day.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Crime scene tape. File photo.
Crime
Man fatally shot in South Chicago
About 11:35 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 9200 block of South Brandon Avenue and found the man, 45, shot multiple times, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Northwestern Wildcats v Nebraska Cornhuskers - Aer Lingus College Football Classic
College Sports
Firing Pat Fitzgerald is one thing. Replacing him is a task Northwestern might not be up to
It’s hard to envision Northwestern ever finding another coach who accepts and believes in the place like Fitzgerald did, who doesn’t need it to be something it can’t be.
By Steve Greenberg
 
AR_230719860.jpg
Suburban Chicago
Boil order lifted for final Aqua Illinois customers in southern Lake County
About 1,200 homes in Hawthorn Woods, Kildeer and nearby unincorporated areas were ordered to boil water July 2 after a water main leak caused a drop in pressure.
By Saji Mathai
 