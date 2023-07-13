South Side bait shop coming

The South Side will rise again.
At least when it comes to a bait shop.
A source said that Bridgeport Bait & Tackle is coming to 3549 St. Halsted on Chicago’s South Side. That fills the huge void left when Henry’s Sports & Bait, the iconic urban bait shop, closed in November on South Canal in Bridgeport.
The new bait shop will be hyper-focused on local fishing needs.
The Latest
Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Chicago three times in coming weeks to boost Biden achievements
Kamala Harris will also headline a fundraiser to benefit the Biden/Harris re-election campaign and the Democratic National Committee.
The person, a male, was recovered from the river in the 1300 block of North Elston Avenue just before 7 p.m., Chicago police said.
Ball has not played for the Bulls since the 2021-22 season, undergoing three left knee surgeries in that time. The team was still holding out hope that he could be back for the 2024-25 campaign.
Eileen O’Neill Burke, who stepped down as an appellate court judge this month, is the second candidate to enter the race for Cook County state’s attorney.
The shooting was domestic and there is no threat to the public, Evergreen Park police said.