South Side bait shop coming

The South Side will rise again.

At least when it comes to a bait shop.

A source said that Bridgeport Bait & Tackle is coming to 3549 St. Halsted on Chicago’s South Side. That fills the huge void left when Henry’s Sports & Bait, the iconic urban bait shop, closed in November on South Canal in Bridgeport.

The new bait shop will be hyper-focused on local fishing needs.