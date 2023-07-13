The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 13, 2023
South Side bait shop coming

A source said Bridgeport Bait & Tackle is coming to South Halsted Street, filling a major void left when Henry’s Sports & Bait closed late last year.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Henry’s Sports &amp; Bait, which closed in November, in its final location on South Canal in Bridgeport. Credit: Ken Schneider

Henry’s Sports & Bait, which closed in November, in its final location on South Canal in Bridgeport.

Credit: Ken Schneider

The South Side will rise again.

At least when it comes to a bait shop.

A source said that Bridgeport Bait & Tackle is coming to 3549 St. Halsted on Chicago’s South Side. That fills the huge void left when Henry’s Sports & Bait, the iconic urban bait shop, closed in November on South Canal in Bridgeport.

The new bait shop will be hyper-focused on local fishing needs.

