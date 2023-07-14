The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 14, 2023
The Watchdogs News Politics

Rick Heidner, Illinois video gambling mogul, and his wife owe $5 million in income tax, IRS says

The Heidners didn’t contest that they owe $5,083,274 in personal federal income taxes from 2021. They say it will all be paid off “by the end of August.”

By  Tim Novak and Robert Herguth
   
SHARE Rick Heidner, Illinois video gambling mogul, and his wife owe $5 million in income tax, IRS says
Rick Heidner.

Rick Heidner.

Mitchell Armentrout / Sun-Times file

Rick Heidner and Alisa Heidner, who run one of the biggest state-licensed video gambling enterprises in Illinois, have been slapped with a $5 million lien by the IRS, which says they have failed to pay that much in past-due federal income taxes.

The Barrington Hills couple’s Gold Rush Amusements has video gaming devices in 745 businesses that have reported taking in roughly $3 billion in bets over a recent 12-month period, records show.

Their representatives say they have agreed to a payment plan with the IRS to make good on their unpaid taxes.

The Heidners didn’t contest that they owe $5,083,274 in personal income taxes from 2021.

A spokesman won’t say how much income tax the Heidners paid for that year and, in a written statement, gave this explanation for not paying the $5 million they should have:

“The IRS lien came about because the Heidners’ 2021 tax filings included an accounting reclassification of a loan as a taxable distribution of income, which they knew at the time of filing significantly increased their tax bill.

“Due to rising interest rates and other challenging economic conditions, they paid what they could at the time of filing and always intended to pay the remaining federal taxes, with interest and penalties, with revenue generated from Heidner business operations.”

The spokesman says the couple doesn’t owe any taxes to the state of Illinois, which granted and regulates the gaming license for Gold Rush.

Through the payment plan with the IRS, all that the Heidners owe is expected to be paid “by the end of August, putting an end to the lien,” according to the statement.

Separately, Rick Heidner and Gold Rush have been embroiled in litigation with the company’s biggest competitor — Accel Entertainment, which is the state’s largest video gaming operation — regarding $30 million Gold Rush borrowed from Accel in 2019, records show.

A spokeswoman for the Illinois Gaming Board says the state agency was notified of the Heidners’ IRS debt. But she won’t say when that happened or answer other questions — not even what the state’s requirements are for notification in a circumstance like this.

“We have no comment,” the spokeswoman says.

In 2019, the gaming board moved to revoke Gold Rush’s state license to operate over allegations of improper financial conduct but dropped that effort a year and a half later.

Related

The agency — whose members are appointed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to regulate legal gambling in Illinois — has proposed rules that Heidner has said would cripple his business model of owning commercial or retail buildings and leasing them to tenants who sign contracts to lease Gold Rush video gaming machines.

Related

State law prohibits video gaming operators from also controlling the venues where their machines are located. Some of those tenants, though, are businesses owned by the Heidners’ children and the Heidners’ employees.

The gaming board awarded a video gaming license in December to James J. Banks, a Chicago zoning attorney and banker. Rick Heidner has portrayed Banks — who is founder and chairman of Belmont Bank & Trust — as a competitor, though Belmont Bank has given Heidner companies nine loans totaling $3.8 million on Cook County properties in recent years, including seven mortgages for businesses that provide video gaming.

Related

In 2019, Heidner, who also runs a real estate empire based in Hoffman Estates, was named in search warrants for a political corruption investigation into then-state Sen. Martin Sandoval and others. Heidner later got a letter from the U.S. attorney’s office saying he wasn’t a target of an investigation at that time.

The IRS lien was filed April 28 with the Cook County clerk’s office against all property owned by the Heidners. 

The IRS won’t comment on the lien.

“The lien was not the result of an audit or any dispute over the amount of taxes the Heidners owed,” according to the Heidners’ statement.

Since the IRS filed the lien, Heidner and his companies have continued to make campaign contributions to public officials, including $5,000 to Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle earlier this month and $25,000 to Mayor Brandon Johnson in May.

Related

Johnson has said he would support lifting the city of Chicago’s ban on video gaming machines as part of his effort to bring in more tax revenue.

A portion of the federal tax lien the IRS filed against Rick Heidner and Alisa Heidner.

A portion of the federal tax lien the IRS filed against Rick Heidner and Alisa Heidner.

Next Up In The Watchdogs
Better breathing now, but more bad air days likely for Chicago due to climate change
Chicago police are investigating if cops had improper sexual contact with immigrants, including allegedly impregnated teen
Chicago’s pension crisis worsens with investment losses
Firefighter seriously injured during mayday fire in Austin
CPS says it fixed every lead paint hazard it found this year, but work at some schools hasn’t been completed, records show
Judge’s ‘people like you’ tirade on Chicago violence didn’t cross the line, appeals court rules
The Latest
GettyImages_140109368.jpg
Sports Saturday
Wilt Chamberlain’s AI-generated ‘voice’ narrates Showtime’s warts-and-all doc ‘Goliath’
Exploring both his major impact on the game and his hedonistic lifestyle, visual biography of the Hall of Famer is worthy of the enormous footprint he left.
By Richard Roeper
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, July 14, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man shot, several people robbed in Bucktown
Three people entered a business in the 1900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue about 10:50 p.m. and demanded people’s belongings at gunpoint, Chicago police said. A man was shot and is in critical condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Framed by , Marion Novak speaks on the phone outside her home in the 10000 block of Hillsdale Road in Countryside, Ill., Thursday, July 11, 2023, after a tornado blew off her roof and garage door the night before. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Weather
Roofs torn off, trees uprooted, but no known injuries after tornadoes churn across Chicago area
Eleven tornadoes have been confirmed from Wednesday’s storms. An EF1 twister tore through Burr Ridge with winds up to 110 mph. Two tornadoes were reported near O’Hare.
By Stefano EspositoMitchell Armentrout, and 1 more
 
merlin_114589105.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky have on/off-court questions to answer during All-Star break
“Emre will be there through the 2023 season,” operating chairman Nadia Rawlinson told the Sun-Times following James Wade’s resignation. “We’re excited and confident in his ability to lead the team. We feel good about him in this role for now.”
By Annie Costabile
 