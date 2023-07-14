The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 14, 2023
Northwestern promotes David Braun to interim football coach

Braun was hired as defensive coordinator six months ago.

By  Sun-Times wires
   
Members of the Northwestern football team gather at midfield before a game.

NOrthwestern defensive coordinator David Braun was named interim head coach.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

David Braun has been elevated from defensive coordinator to interim coach at Northwestern for the upcoming season, replacing Pat Fitzgerald, who was fired this week due to a hazing scandal. That’s according to a person familiar with the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Braun’s promotion to interim coach had not been announced.

Braun was hired as the Wildcats’ defensive coordinator six months ago. He spent the previous four seasons in the same position at North Dakota State. Fitzgerald was fired Monday after a university investigation found allegations of hazing by 11 current or former players. He has maintained he was unaware of the hazing.

Braun spent the past four seasons as the defensive coordinator of North Dakota State, the Football Championship Subdivision powerhouse that won the 2019 and 2021 FCS national championships during his tenure.

After playing defensive line at Division II Winona State, Braun coached at his alma mater before stops at Culver-Stockton, UC Davis and Northern Iowa.

