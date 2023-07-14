Northwestern promotes David Braun to interim football coach

David Braun has been elevated from defensive coordinator to interim coach at Northwestern for the upcoming season, replacing Pat Fitzgerald, who was fired this week due to a hazing scandal. That’s according to a person familiar with the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Braun’s promotion to interim coach had not been announced.

Braun was hired as the Wildcats’ defensive coordinator six months ago. He spent the previous four seasons in the same position at North Dakota State. Fitzgerald was fired Monday after a university investigation found allegations of hazing by 11 current or former players. He has maintained he was unaware of the hazing.

After playing defensive line at Division II Winona State, Braun coached at his alma mater before stops at Culver-Stockton, UC Davis and Northern Iowa.