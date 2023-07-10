Northwestern fires football coach Pat Fitzgerald

Northwestern has fired football coach Pat Fitzgerald in the wake of a hazing scandal that has rocked the Evanston campus.

Fitzgerald’s dismissal on Monday completed a rapid fall from grace for the former Northwestern linebacker. The 48-year-old Fitzgerald had been firmly entrenched at his alma mater, an annual fixture on any list of college coaches with the most job security.

Monday evening, Northwestern president Michael Schill released a statement, which reads in part: ‘‘The decision comes after a difficult and complex evaluation of my original discipline decision imposed last week on Coach Fitzgerald for his failure to know and prevent significant hazing in the football program. Over the last 72 hours, I have spent a great deal of time in thought and in discussions with people who love our University — the Chair and members of our Board of Trustees, faculty leadership, students, alumni and Coach Fitzgerald himself. I have also received many phone calls, text messages and emails from those I know, and those I don’t, sharing their thoughts. While I am appreciative of the feedback and considered it in my decision-making, ultimately, the decision to originally suspend Coach Fitzgerald was mine and mine alone, as is the decision to part ways with him.’’

The statement later said: ‘‘The head coach is ultimately responsible for the culture of his team. The hazing we investigated was widespread and clearly not a secret within the program, providing Coach Fitzgerald with the opportunity to learn what was happening. Either way, the culture in Northwestern Football, while incredible in some ways, was broken in others.’’

The football program was under heightened scrutiny after the Daily Northwestern student newspaper revealed Saturday specifics of hazing incidents after the university suspended Fitzgerald two weeks without pay following an investigation. Schill has since said he “may have erred” with the punishment.

Head Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald has been relieved of his duties effective immediately, President Michael Schill announced today.



Read President Schill’s message to the Northwestern community: https://t.co/p9EyszUS7u pic.twitter.com/3jI6gC5is8 — Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) July 10, 2023

By late Saturday night, Schill had issued a new statement addressed to members of the Northwestern community in which he admitted he “may have erred in weighing the appropriate sanction for Coach Fitzgerald.”

“The confidential report concluded that while there was corroborating evidence that hazing had occurred, there was no direct evidence that Coach Fitzgerald was aware of the hazing,” Schill wrote. “In determining an appropriate penalty for the head coach, I focused too much on what the report concluded he didn’t know and not enough on what he should have known. As the head coach of one of our athletics programs, Coach Fitzgerald is not only responsible for what happens within the program but also must take great care to uphold our institutional commitment to the student experience and our priority to ensure all students — undergraduate and graduate — can thrive during their time at Northwestern. Clearly, he failed to uphold that commitment, and I failed to sufficiently consider that failure in levying a sanction.”

On Monday, the Daily reported that three former football players alleged that a racist culture exists within the program, including racist attacks and remarks from the coaches and players. A Northwestern spokesperson told the Daily that the school was not aware of the allegations of racism.

Northwestern’s official policy on hazing defines it as “any action taken or situation created, intentionally or whether on or off University premises and whether presented as optional or required, to produce: mental, physical, or emotional discomfort; servitude; degradation; embarrassment; harassment; or ridicule for the purpose of initiation into, affiliation with, or admission to, or as a condition for continued membership in a group, team, or other organization, regardless of an individual’s willingness to participate.”

Examples written into the policy include “sexual violations or other required, encouraged, or expected sexual activity, whether actual or simulated.”

The initial punishment came after a whistleblower complained to the school in November, described various alleged hazing traditions at Northwestern, most of them involving nudity. The investigation, which began last December under the direction of Maggie Hickey, the former inspector general of Illinois, concluded the claims were “largely supported by evidence.”

Northwestern finished 1-11 last season.